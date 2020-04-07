Pregnant women with coronaviruses don’t have more serious illness than others like they do with SARS and flu, study finds

They also don’t seem to transmit the infection to their babies.
The study took place over a two-week period, from March 13 to 27.
About 80% of study participants, 37 women, experienced a mild form of the disease while four, about 15%, developed more severe forms, according to the study. Two of these women, accounting for 5% of the study, had experienced a “critical illness”, according to the study.
“Of the 29 symptomatic COVID-19 women positive, 25 (86.2%) were stable on return home, with normal vital signs, no need for additional oxygen and no clinical indication for imaging or treatment “, according to the study. “None of the antepartum women required supplemental oxygen upon admission.”
No baby included in the study appeared to be infected either, according to tests performed immediately after birth.
The study concluded that more research is needed to understand the real magnitude of the risk in pregnant women.
In addition, the study authors suggest that hospitals test any pregnant women admitted to protect patients, families and medical providers. The recommendation came after 14 women who participated in the study and showed no symptoms of the coronavirus either developed them upon admission to hospital, or were detected after hospitals began administering tests at all obstetric admissions, according to the study.
