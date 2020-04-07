Pregnant women with coronaviruses don’t have more serious illness than others like they do with SARS and flu, study finds

They also don’t seem to transmit the infection to their babies.

A study of 43 pregnant women diagnosed with the virus in New York was published Monday in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology.

The study took place over a two-week period, from March 13 to 27.

About 80% of study participants, 37 women, experienced a mild form of the disease while four, about 15%, developed more severe forms, according to the study. Two of these women, accounting for 5% of the study, had experienced a “critical illness”, according to the study.