Pregnant women with coronaviruses don’t have more serious illness than others like they do with SARS and flu, study finds

by April 7, 2020 Top News
Pregnant women with coronaviruses don't have more serious illness than others like they do with SARS and flu, study finds

They also don’t seem to transmit the infection to their babies.

A study of 43 pregnant women diagnosed with the virus in New York was published Monday in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology.

The study took place over a two-week period, from March 13 to 27.

About 80% of study participants, 37 women, experienced a mild form of the disease while four, about 15%, developed more severe forms, according to the study. Two of these women, accounting for 5% of the study, had experienced a “critical illness”, according to the study.

“Of the 29 symptomatic COVID-19 women positive, 25 (86.2%) were stable on return home, with normal vital signs, no need for additional oxygen and no clinical indication for imaging or treatment “, according to the study. “None of the antepartum women required supplemental oxygen upon admission.”

No baby included in the study appeared to be infected either, according to tests performed immediately after birth.

This is in sharp contrast to the reaction of pregnant women to SARS and H1N1 during previous pandemics. Pregnant women were more sensitive to both diseases, had more serious complications of these diseases and were more likely to die than the general population, according to the study.

The study concluded that more research is needed to understand the real magnitude of the risk in pregnant women.

In addition, the study authors suggest that hospitals test any pregnant women admitted to protect patients, families and medical providers. The recommendation came after 14 women who participated in the study and showed no symptoms of the coronavirus either developed them upon admission to hospital, or were detected after hospitals began administering tests at all obstetric admissions, according to the study.

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/O0Gnbn6JGuU/index.html

About the author: Izer

View all posts by Izer »

Related Posts

Dubai virtual museums offer cultural escape

Dubai virtual museums offer cultural escape

April 7, 2020
David McKean, Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean and their family attend the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Hosts 2019 Ripple Of Hope Gala &amp; Auction In NYC on December 12, 2019 in New York City.

Maeve Kennedy McKean’s body found

April 7, 2020
Nursing homes need coronavirus ventilators

Nursing homes need coronavirus ventilators

April 7, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *