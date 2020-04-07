Policeman sues United Airlines for reimbursement after trip canceled due to coronavirus

A Minnesota policeman is suing United Airlines in a possible class action lawsuit for offering him only coupons rather than reimbursements for his family’s canceled vacation amid the coronavirus crisis.

Jacob Rudolph reserved three tickets for his family totaling $ 1,521 in January for a trip to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina on April 4. The flight was canceled due to the pandemic.

“Despite the request and the right to a refund for its canceled flight, United refused to reimburse the plaintiff,” the complaint said in an Illinois federal court on Monday.

Instead, the airline said Rudolph could re-book or get travel credit to be used within a year, according to court documents.

“The need for cash refunds on travel vouchers is pressing now,” said the suit. “Travel vouchers offer little security in this public crisis, especially when many Americans need money to pay for basic expenses like food and rent, not unrestricted temporary credits for future trips.

The lawsuit has been filed as a potential class action since thousands of passengers have had their flights canceled and are entitled to reimbursements, according to court documents.

“Airlines are expected to receive a significant bailout for their share of the unforeseen hardship the pandemic has caused, to the tune of $ 58 billion,” Rudolph’s lawyer Steve Berman said in a statement. “And yet United and other airlines are leaving their customers powerless, adding further concern to a seemingly endless list.”

US representative Leslie Scott said the company has “implemented new policies to give our customers flexibility during these extraordinary times by allowing them to change their travel plans at no cost.”

Scott declined to comment specifically on the trial.