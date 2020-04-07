Pink details the battle against his family’s coronavirus

Pink’s life has been a roller coaster for the past three weeks as she and her 3-year-old son Jameson recover from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The singer spoke on Sunday in a Live video chat on Instagram with author and yoga teacher Jennifer Pastiloff who aimed to raise funds for the On Being Human 2020 COVID-19 food drive.

“There have been many nights when I cried, and I have never prayed more in my life,” said the singer, describing what Jameson went through.

“At one point I heard myself say, ‘I thought they had promised us that our children would be fine. And this is not guaranteed. No one is immune to this. “

Pink described the litany of symptoms that Jameson had felt: “He had a fever for three weeks and diarrhea, then constipation, then pale and listless and lethargic vomiting and all the things that scare you as mum.”

Jameson’s fever was still 100 degrees on Sunday, said Pink. He told his mom that the worst of it had not been to see his mom crying but rather “the prune juice” that he had been given.

Pink announced Saturday that she and Jameson started showing symptoms of COVID-19 two weeks ago. It has been tested positive.

“My family was already at home and we have continued to do so for the past two weeks following our doctor’s instructions,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “Just a few days ago, we had a new test and luckily we are negative.”

While her husband and 7-year-old daughter Willow didn’t get sick, Pink also ended up on a roller coaster, although different from her son’s.

“It was really from top to bottom, and I’m on nebulizers for the first time in 30 years,” said the singer, who suffers from asthma.

Lightening the mood, Pink noted that her husband had a new idea for chasing the city virus.

“Carey keeps telling me … I should just scare her with whiskey,” she said.

Monday, the Human 2020 the effort had raised nearly 20% of its goal of $ 250,000. The GoFundMe campaign aims to give $ 100 grocery gift cards to families who have been particularly affected by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.