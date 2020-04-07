Pink details her frightening experience with coronavirus

The singer filmed a conversation with her friend and author Jen Pastiloff after revealing that she and her 3-year-old son, Jameson, had recently tested positive for Covid-19. The conference was part of the “Chat and Feed” series to raise funds to feed those in need.

Pink said it was the first time in three weeks that she had dressed.

“I really needed it. Thank you for this opportunity,” she said, explaining, “We have been really, really sick. My 3-year-old son Jameson has had the worst. many nights when I cried and never prayed in my life. “

“At one point I heard myself say,” I thought they had promised us our children Would be good.’ And it’s not guaranteed. No one is immune to that, “she said.” Jameson is really, really sick. I have kept a log of her symptoms for the past three weeks, and so have I. Three weeks later, it still has a temperature of 100 degrees. It was a roller coaster. It was a different roller coaster for the two of us. “