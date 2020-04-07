To start its player-only video game tournament, the NBA decided to use each player’s own score in NBA 2K.

It turns out, however, that the odds are not really a measure of a player’s ability in actual play.

A round in the 16-team tournament, broadcast by ESPN, the Clippers’ goalkeeper, 14th seeded, Patrick Beverley is now the betting favorite to win, slightly ahead of Phoenix Devin Booker, according to several odds.

Beverley is one of four double-digit seeders to progress, joining 16th seeded Derrick Jones Jr. of Miami, who beat seeded seed Kevin Durant by 16 points. Washington rookie Rui Hachimura, ranked 13th, defeated Donovan Mitchell, of Utah, fourth seeded, and DeAndre Ayton, of Phoenix, 10th seeded, also upset seventh seeded, Zach LaVine, of Chicago.

Beverley, 31, is the must-have irritant of the Clippers, making 39% of his three points since his arrival via the Houston store in 2017. And his position as an essential voice in the locker room is the product of contributions that go to- beyond what is captured in box scores, teammates and coaches have praised the high guard in Chicago. He also has a way to virtually control matches, even defeating teammate Paul George – a renowned player who was on the cover of NBA 2K in 2017 – at George’s tournament in November.

What works in real life, however, isn’t necessarily reflected in a video game, and Beverley was ranked 14th because of her overall rating of 78.

Beverley disagreed with his ranking before the tournament started, touting his experience.

“I guess people have forgotten that I was abroad for five years,” he told ESPN on Friday, “and every day I played 2K all day.”

Later in the day, Beverley beat Hassan Whiteside of Portland by 30 points in the first round in what was sort of a classic Beverley performance: at one point in the ESPN broadcast, which was filming from Beverley’s house in Houston, the guard yelled for his virtual player to jump onto the field to catch a loose ball.

Beverley and Clippers teammate Montrezl Harrell could take a crash course for the championship on April 11, which donates $ 100,000 to a charity of his choice to support coronavirus rescue efforts. Harrell, eighth seeded, beat Domantas Sabonis of Indiana by 18 points Sunday to advance to Tuesday’s quarterfinals on ESPN2, where he will face Jones.

Beverley will face Cleveland’s sixth seed Andre Drummond.