Pandas mate in Hong Kong zoo due to coronavirus

The coronavirus lock is exactly what the doctor of love ordered for a pair of pandas in China.

The randy couple – Ying Ying and Le Le – were filmed on Monday at Ocean Park, a Hong Kong zoo where visitors – and their prying eyes – are now banned because of the bug, reports have reported.

“Maybe when you are not watched by tens of thousands of hairless monkeys every day, you find your mojo,” one observer noted.

The zoo has been trying to get the couple to conceive for over a decade, and Michael Boos, executive director of zoo operations and park conservation, applauded the “exciting” breakthrough.

“The chances of pregnancy by natural mating are higher than by artificial insemination,” he noted, the South China Morning Post reported.

Ying Ying could be released as early as the end of June, Boos said.

“It gives us some hope when Hong Kong is clouded by so much negative news,” added MP Yiu Si-wing.

The two pandas are 14 years old – beyond their sexual peak.

The zoo costs $ 6 billion in red and has closed for more than two months due to the coronavirus, the newspaper reported.

With less than 2,000 in the wild and 400 in captivity, pandas are vulnerable to extinction; they are very difficult to breed in captivity.