On television Tuesday April 7: “The Last O.G.”; Coronavirus

SERIES
The Conners Bev (Estelle Parsons) is back from Arizona and wants to finance Mark (Ames McNamara) ‘s school fees in a coding camp, but Darlene (Sara Gilbert) tries to convince her to use her money to help Harris (Emma Kenney) instead. John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Alicia Goranson also play the lead role in this new episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC
The resident Kit (Jane Leeves) fears her son-in-law (guest star Andy Ridings) is on the verge of becoming the last victim of Cain’s (Morris Chestnut) concealment when a complication causes her health to plummet during the season finale drama. Cain’s ex-girlfriend is also admitted for surgery. Matt Czuchry also plays with recurring guest star Glenn Morshower. 8 p.m. Fox
The gene: an intimate story This two-part, four-hour documentary, which ends next week, examines recent developments in the field of genetics that are very promising. 8 p.m. KOCE
Coyote Peterson: Brave the Wild The wildlife documentary series ends its season. 9 p.m. Planet of Animals
Schitt’s Creek The Canadian sitcom that has turned into a pop culture phenomenon over the six seasons ends its run with a bittersweet finale that takes place mainly at the wedding of David Rose (Daniel Levy) and her fiancé (Noah Reid) . Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy also play the lead role. 8 p.m. Pop, Comedy Central and Logo. On Pop, the series finale is followed by “Best Wishes, Cordial Greetings: A Farewell to Schitt Creek”, a backstage special show celebrating the show, including interviews with famous fans, including Carol Burnett. 8:30 p.m.
Bless this mess Kay (Lennon Parham) asks Mike and Rio (Dax Shepard, Lake Bell) to help chaperone Jacob (JT Neal) after the event. David Koechner also plays in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Empire Cookie and Lucious (Taraji P. Henson, Terrence Howard) admitted Andre (Trai Byers) to a treatment center after witnessing his breakup in the 100th episode of the music industry drama. Leslie Uggams guest stars. Bryshere “Yazz” Gray and Rhyon Nicole Brown are also the stars. 9 p.m. Fox
Chopped Host Ted Allen’s food competition returns for a special season in which former winners compete for a chance to take on one of the show’s superstar judges, starting tonight with Alex Guarnaschelli. With Maneet Chauhan, Scott Conant and Marc Murphy. 9 p.m. Food network
Frontline The new episode “China Undercover” documents the mass imprisonment of Muslims by the Chinese Communist regime and tests of surveillance technology against the population of the Xinjiang region. 10:00 p.m. KOCE
The last O.G. The comedy Tracy Morgan returns. Mike Tyson is the star guest of the season premiere. 10:30 p.m. TBS
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus pandemic (N) 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. CNN
Coronavirus update (N) 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. CW
Pandemic: what you need to know (N) noon ABC
White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing (N) 2 p.m. CSPAN
Washington Journal Primetime (N) 5 p.m. CSPAN
Coronavirus crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox
Special report: coronavirus pandemic 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. MSNBC and 10 p.m. NBC
TALK SHOWS
CBS this morning The new selection of the Oprah Winfrey book club. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Coronavirus; Tracy Morgan. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m.KTLA
Hello america Singer Mary J. Blige; author Jason Fung; chef Samin Nosrat. (N) 7:00 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Living with Kelly and Ryan By video chat: Tracy Morgan (“The Last O.G.”); Coronavirus: Dr. Jennifer Ashton; Jewel plays. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
View Rachael Ray. (N) 10:00 a.m. KABC
Wendy Williams’ show Bill Bellamy; Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The speech Gayle King; Kunal Nayyar. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Captain Patrick Amersbach, USNS Comfort; Soleil Moon Frye. (N) 1:00 p.m. KABC, 1:07 a.m. KABC
The Kelly Clarkson Show Sean Evans; Rita Wilson plays. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres room Jennifer Lopez (“Quibi: thank you a million”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 h KLCS
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Central comedy
Conan Stephen Colbert. (N) 11 p.m. SCT
Tonight’s show with Jimmy Fallon Kerry Washington; Russell Wilson; Ciara. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The late show with Stephen Colbert 11.35 p.m. KCBS
Nightline Coronavirus. (N) 11.35 p.m. KABC
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Ellen Degeneres; Sam Fischer plays. (N) 12:05 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show with James Corden Mark Wahlberg; Iliza Shlesinger; Rob Haze. 00 h 37 KCBS
Late at night with Seth Meyers Senator Kamala Harris (D-California). (N) 00:37 KNBC
A little late with Lilly Singh Adam Rodriguez; Kelsey Cook. (N) 1 h 38 KNBC
MOVIES
October sky (1999) 8:30 a.m. History
Coach Carter (2005) 9:00 AMC
Midnight Special (2016) 9:05 a.m. HBO
Miss firecracker (1989) 9:40 a.m. Cinemax
Fight with my family (2019) 10 h 10 Epix
Their! (1954) 10:15 a.m. TCM
The year of the dog (2007) 10:25 am TMC
District 9 (2009) 10:45 am Showtime
Charlie and the chocolate factory (2005) 11 a.m.Free form
Missing girl (2014) 11:00 a.m. FXX
Grandin Temple (2010) 11:00 a.m. HBO
Forbidden planet (1956) midi TCM
Atomic blonde (2017) 12:30 p.m. FX
In the line of fire (1993) 12:39 p.m. and 11:21 p.m.
Face / Off (1997) 12:45 p.m. IFC
Charlie’s angels (2000) 12:45 pm Display the time
China syndrome (1979) 1:40 p.m. Epix
Interstellar (2014) 2 p.m. FXX
Thank you for smoking (2005) 2:45 p.m. Cinemax
Climbing the planet of the apes (2011) 3:25 p.m. HBO
Creature of the black lagoon (1954) 3.30 p.m. TCM
Taken (2008) 3:45 p.m. IFC
Adventureland (2009) 3:47 p.m. Starz
Ray (2004) 4 p.m. Ovation
Analyze that (1999) 4:15 p.m. Display time
Some good men (1992) 5 p.m. Sundance
City cry (1948) 5 p.m. TCM
The incorruptible (1987) 5:08 p.m.
Collateral (2004) 5.30 p.m. TNT
Find Forrester (2000) 5:40 p.m. Epix
Enemy of the State (1998) 5:45 p.m. Cinemax
The lady from Shanghai (1948) 7 p.m. TCM
Friends with benefits (2011) 7:09 p.m. Starz
In the air (2009) 8 p.m. Epix
Hidden figures (2016) 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. FX
Blinded by the light (2019) 8 p.m. HBO
Training day (2001) 8 p.m. IFC
Beverly Hills cop (1984) 8 p.m. Primordial
The Patriot (2000) 8:00 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Sundance
The wedding of my best friend (1997) 8:32 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. LOGO
He walked at night (1948) 8:45 p.m. TCM
Mathilde (1996) 9 p.m. Free form
Traitor (2008) 9 p.m. Display time
Natural (1984) 9:50 p.m. Epix
Key Largo (1948) 10:15 p.m. TCM
Source —–> https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/story/2020-04-06/whats-on-tv-tuesday-april-7-the-last-o-g-coronavirus