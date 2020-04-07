On television Tuesday April 7: “The Last O.G.”; Coronavirus

SERIES

The Conners Bev (Estelle Parsons) is back from Arizona and wants to finance Mark (Ames McNamara) ‘s school fees in a coding camp, but Darlene (Sara Gilbert) tries to convince her to use her money to help Harris (Emma Kenney) instead. John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Alicia Goranson also play the lead role in this new episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC

The resident Kit (Jane Leeves) fears her son-in-law (guest star Andy Ridings) is on the verge of becoming the last victim of Cain’s (Morris Chestnut) concealment when a complication causes her health to plummet during the season finale drama. Cain’s ex-girlfriend is also admitted for surgery. Matt Czuchry also plays with recurring guest star Glenn Morshower. 8 p.m. Fox

The gene: an intimate story This two-part, four-hour documentary, which ends next week, examines recent developments in the field of genetics that are very promising. 8 p.m. KOCE

Coyote Peterson: Brave the Wild The wildlife documentary series ends its season. 9 p.m. Planet of Animals

Schitt’s Creek The Canadian sitcom that has turned into a pop culture phenomenon over the six seasons ends its run with a bittersweet finale that takes place mainly at the wedding of David Rose (Daniel Levy) and her fiancé (Noah Reid) . Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy also play the lead role. 8 p.m. Pop, Comedy Central and Logo. On Pop, the series finale is followed by “Best Wishes, Cordial Greetings: A Farewell to Schitt Creek”, a backstage special show celebrating the show, including interviews with famous fans, including Carol Burnett. 8:30 p.m.

Bless this mess Kay (Lennon Parham) asks Mike and Rio (Dax Shepard, Lake Bell) to help chaperone Jacob (JT Neal) after the event. David Koechner also plays in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Empire Cookie and Lucious (Taraji P. Henson, Terrence Howard) admitted Andre (Trai Byers) to a treatment center after witnessing his breakup in the 100th episode of the music industry drama. Leslie Uggams guest stars. Bryshere “Yazz” Gray and Rhyon Nicole Brown are also the stars. 9 p.m. Fox

Chopped Host Ted Allen’s food competition returns for a special season in which former winners compete for a chance to take on one of the show’s superstar judges, starting tonight with Alex Guarnaschelli. With Maneet Chauhan, Scott Conant and Marc Murphy. 9 p.m. Food network

Frontline The new episode “China Undercover” documents the mass imprisonment of Muslims by the Chinese Communist regime and tests of surveillance technology against the population of the Xinjiang region. 10:00 p.m. KOCE

The last O.G. The comedy Tracy Morgan returns. Mike Tyson is the star guest of the season premiere. 10:30 p.m. TBS

CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus pandemic (N) 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. CNN

Coronavirus update (N) 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. CW

Pandemic: what you need to know (N) noon ABC

White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing (N) 2 p.m. CSPAN

Washington Journal Primetime (N) 5 p.m. CSPAN

Coronavirus crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox

Special report: coronavirus pandemic 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. MSNBC and 10 p.m. NBC

TALK SHOWS

CBS this morning The new selection of the Oprah Winfrey book club. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Coronavirus; Tracy Morgan. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m.KTLA

Hello america Singer Mary J. Blige; author Jason Fung; chef Samin Nosrat. (N) 7:00 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Living with Kelly and Ryan By video chat: Tracy Morgan (“The Last O.G.”); Coronavirus: Dr. Jennifer Ashton; Jewel plays. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

View Rachael Ray. (N) 10:00 a.m. KABC

Wendy Williams’ show Bill Bellamy; Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The speech Gayle King; Kunal Nayyar. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Captain Patrick Amersbach, USNS Comfort; Soleil Moon Frye. (N) 1:00 p.m. KABC, 1:07 a.m. KABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show Sean Evans; Rita Wilson plays. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres room Jennifer Lopez (“Quibi: thank you a million”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 h KLCS

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Central comedy

Conan Stephen Colbert. (N) 11 p.m. SCT

Tonight’s show with Jimmy Fallon Kerry Washington; Russell Wilson; Ciara. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The late show with Stephen Colbert 11.35 p.m. KCBS

Nightline Coronavirus. (N) 11.35 p.m. KABC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Ellen Degeneres; Sam Fischer plays. (N) 12:05 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show with James Corden Mark Wahlberg; Iliza Shlesinger; Rob Haze. 00 h 37 KCBS

Late at night with Seth Meyers Senator Kamala Harris (D-California). (N) 00:37 KNBC

A little late with Lilly Singh Adam Rodriguez; Kelsey Cook. (N) 1 h 38 KNBC

MOVIES

October sky (1999) 8:30 a.m. History

Coach Carter (2005) 9:00 AMC

Midnight Special (2016) 9:05 a.m. HBO

Miss firecracker (1989) 9:40 a.m. Cinemax

Fight with my family (2019) 10 h 10 Epix

Their! (1954) 10:15 a.m. TCM

The year of the dog (2007) 10:25 am TMC

District 9 (2009) 10:45 am Showtime

Charlie and the chocolate factory (2005) 11 a.m.Free form

Missing girl (2014) 11:00 a.m. FXX

Grandin Temple (2010) 11:00 a.m. HBO

Forbidden planet (1956) midi TCM

Atomic blonde (2017) 12:30 p.m. FX

In the line of fire (1993) 12:39 p.m. and 11:21 p.m.

Face / Off (1997) 12:45 p.m. IFC

Charlie’s angels (2000) 12:45 pm Display the time

China syndrome (1979) 1:40 p.m. Epix

Interstellar (2014) 2 p.m. FXX

Thank you for smoking (2005) 2:45 p.m. Cinemax

Climbing the planet of the apes (2011) 3:25 p.m. HBO

Creature of the black lagoon (1954) 3.30 p.m. TCM

Taken (2008) 3:45 p.m. IFC

Adventureland (2009) 3:47 p.m. Starz

Ray (2004) 4 p.m. Ovation

Analyze that (1999) 4:15 p.m. Display time

Some good men (1992) 5 p.m. Sundance

City cry (1948) 5 p.m. TCM

The incorruptible (1987) 5:08 p.m.

Collateral (2004) 5.30 p.m. TNT

Find Forrester (2000) 5:40 p.m. Epix

Enemy of the State (1998) 5:45 p.m. Cinemax

The lady from Shanghai (1948) 7 p.m. TCM

Friends with benefits (2011) 7:09 p.m. Starz

In the air (2009) 8 p.m. Epix

Hidden figures (2016) 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. FX

Blinded by the light (2019) 8 p.m. HBO

Training day (2001) 8 p.m. IFC

Beverly Hills cop (1984) 8 p.m. Primordial

The Patriot (2000) 8:00 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Sundance

The wedding of my best friend (1997) 8:32 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. LOGO

He walked at night (1948) 8:45 p.m. TCM

Mathilde (1996) 9 p.m. Free form

Traitor (2008) 9 p.m. Display time

Natural (1984) 9:50 p.m. Epix

Key Largo (1948) 10:15 p.m. TCM