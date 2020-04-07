Omaha Church hosts Palm Sunday picking service

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – – In an effort to keep everyone safe, an Omaha church held its first driving service on the first day of Holy Week.

“To be able to be with people again in a familiar setting in this church is a joy,” said Josiah Wood, director of communications for the King of Kings.

Since social distancing primarily maintains people’s participation, the King of Kings Church in southwest Omaha has found a sure way to bring parishioners together again.

Instead of filling the benches, they took the Palm Sunday service in their car.

“The church is a building but the church is us too,” said chief pastor Greg Griffith.

The Greeters directed visitors to the parking lot and told them where they could tune in to hear the sermon on the radio.

Many parked in front of the big screen inside the church parking lot while listening.

The service was also released online for those who wanted to watch from their home.

Pastor Griffith says it is a safe way for them to come together and pray.

“This is what God designed us to do,” said Griffith. “So no matter what we believe, or where we have been or where we are, God has brought us together and designed us to relate to each other and then ultimately to Him.”

“This is a very uncertain time,” said Wood. “There is a lot of room for anxiety, discouragement and loneliness, but I feel good because I know that my strength and my hope are in God.”

Griffith says he believes the pandemic has taught people the value of the community.

“So I think coming out of this, we’re going to see a lot more grateful people, a much more loving community and an opportunity to embrace things that really value and show who we are,” he said. declared. “People who just want to be loved and love others.”

Driving services must follow DHHS guidelines to stay in your car with the windows open and without carpooling.

At King of Kings, the offers have changed online and they have jumped out of fellowship.

He also marked spaces in the lot to help keep everyone a safe distance from each other.

Their traditional worship may have changed, but one thing is certain, it will not always be so.

“It is not going to last forever, but life will not return to what it was,” said Griffith.

You can learn more about the church and get details about their Easter service, here.