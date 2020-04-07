Oklahoma Judge Freezes State Order Limiting Abortion During Coronavirus Outbreak

US district judge Charles Goodwin wrote: “Although the current public health emergency allows the state of Oklahoma to impose some of the measures cited to delay abortion procedures, it has acted in a manner” unreasonable “,” arbitrary “and” oppressive “- and imposed an” undue burden “on access to abortion – by imposing requirements that effectively deny a right of access to abortion.”

Several state representatives have chosen to include elective abortions in the limitation of medical procedures during the coronavirus epidemic, stressing the need to keep personal protective equipment, while proponents of abortion rights have disparaged this decision as being politically motivated.

Many court battles have a potentially long future ahead of them. Federal judges in Texas, Ohio and Alabama decided last week to freeze those states’ orders limiting elective abortions. While a court of appeal reversed course and temporarily allowed the Texas order to take effect , another court of appeal confirmed on Monday the lower court’s decision to freeze the Ohio order.

Oklahoma Republican Governor Kevin Stitt Issued Executive Order In March confirmed applied to “any type of abortion service” that is not a medical emergency or necessary to “prevent serious health risks” to the woman.

In Monday’s order, Goodwin cited evidence that medical abortion, a type of abortion that usually involves taking two pills without any surgery that would have been included in the ban, “is safer and requires fewer people-to-people and PPE than surgical abortion. “ Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter said he was “very disappointed” with Monday’s court order, his office confirming that the state plans to appeal immediately to the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals the United States. Excluding abortions from the order “may encourage a flood of other judicially cited exceptions, completely undermining the state’s ability to address the worst public health crisis in Oklahoma history,” he said. he declares. Alexis McGill Johnson, Interim President and CEO of Planned Parenthood, said that even if the decision was a relief for patients, “they should never have waited for a judge to rule before accessing the urgent care they needed”. She accused Stitt of “wasting precious time and resources by using the COVID-19 pandemic to score political points”. CNN contacted Stitt’s office for comments.

