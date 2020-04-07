Nursing homes need coronavirus ventilators

As the number of COVID-19 patients increases and health officials seek ventilators to treat them, nursing homes across the United States have a cache – about 8,200 life-saving machines, according to The data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Most machines are used, often by people who have suffered a brain injury or stroke. Some of these residents are in a vegetative state and have been ventilated for years.

State officials are working to consolidate fans where they are most urgent. But so far, the supply in retirement homes has not received the same attention.

Or of course, requisitioning these units would create a monumental ethical dilemma: are you removing life-long support from a caregiver patient to give a COVID-19 patient a better chance of survival?

The highest number of machines, about 2,300, is in California, where the state has created designated nursing units for people in intensive care, officially called subacute units but known pejoratively by some doctors as “Firm Winds”. New York has the second largest number, 1,822, according to state officials.

Already, a Long Island nursing home has loaned 11 unused ventilators to a nearby hospital, leaving only five residents.

“The hospital came to us last week and asked,” Do you have ventilators? “” Said the deputy administrator of the retirement home on condition of anonymity because he was not allowed to speak to the media.

“We left ourselves with the bare minimum,” he said. In all, three hospitals approached the nursing home for ventilators – he had to say no to the other two.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a decree ventilators not used by hospitals be redeployed to intensive care units. And he calls on the New York National Guard to facilitate order. “We know where each fan is,” said Cuomo on Sunday.

Nursing home ventilators are not included in his order, but they are included in the state’s machine count.

Dr. Michael Kalafer, pulmonologist and medical director of two sub-acute units in San Diego, said he couldn’t imagine removing one of his patients from a ventilator because it was necessary for someone else.

“I highly doubt that we are taking [a hypothetical] Ms. Smith turned off a fan because she is 80 years old and has been there for a few years and has not improved, “said Kalafer.

But these are precisely the decisions that bioethicists are urged to take into account as the country faces the crushing of COVID-19 patients overwhelming the healthcare system.

And in some cases, states have already decided give people with severe head trauma lower priority when it comes to ventilator access. Advocates for people with disabilities are opposing the guidelines and have filed complaints with the Ministry of Health and Social Services last month, according to ProPublica. And although states and health associations can make recommendations, they are not legally binding.

“From an ethical point of view, for people who are not conscious, if it involves removing people from a [ventilator] who are not going to recover, I think it is a tough decision, but one that must be made in an emergency, “said Ronald Bayer, Professor of Sociomedical Sciences at the Mailman School of Public Health at Columbia University.

Bayer was a member of the World Health Organization and in 2011 sat on an ethics subcommittee that advised federal centers for disease control and prevention on the allocation of ventilators in the event of a severe pandemic.

He and several other ethicists said these decisions should not be made at the bedside but by triage committees or people in supervisory roles. And the guidelines should be consistent and transparent. That’s why the CDC, New York State, and medical associations like the American College of Chest Physicians have drafted ethical guidelines for deciding how to ration lifesaving equipment like ventilators in the event of a pandemic.

The California Department of Public Health released in 2008 guidelines for a health care push: They do not deal specifically with the allocation of fans, but rather with resources in general. Physicians should consider the likelihood of survival and change in quality of life, as opposed to a person’s ability to pay or perceived value when there are not enough medical resources to treat all those in need.

When New York State Task Force on Life and the Law updated its guidelines for allocating ventilators in 2015, it considered the issue of removing ventilators from nursing home residents or chronically ill patients to save the lives of those who became seriously ill during a pandemic.

“Are we comfortable sacrificing this group in exchange for saving more lives?” asked Stuart Sherman, the task force’s executive director at the time.

There was much debate about this issue, but the group ultimately decided that patients with “chronic” ventilation should not be included in the pool when considering how to assign ventilators during a pandemic. The task force recommends prioritizing ventilation therapy based on who is likely to survive using a SOFA – Sequential Organ Failure Assessment – score.

Cuomo, whose daily television press conferences have made “fans” a household word, does not make decisions based on these guidelines. The task force report is not a binding policy document, according to a spokesperson for the governor’s office.

In the United States, there are approximately 62,000 “complete fans,The type needed to treat the most severe cases of COVID-19. An additional 10,000 to 20,000 ventilators are in the government’s national strategic stock, and there are 98,000 basic models, the type often seen in nursing homes, that could be used in a crisis.

Simply put, ventilators push oxygen into the lungs. The machines in intensive care units are more powerful and have better monitoring systems than those in nursing homes.

Kalafer’s patients need ventilators to do the work of the respiratory muscles. He said that they could be used in a pinch during the pandemic. But the real problem is to find enough trained personnel to operate and monitor the machines.

Meanwhile, a group of bioethicists, doctors and public health experts recommend that in the event of a shortage, healthcare workers can disconnect people from ventilators who have little or no chance of recovery to put them on the line. service of those who do it.

The recommendation is the first of six listed in an article published in the New England Journal of Medicine last month.

He ignored people who had been on respirators for a long time.

“Honestly, before sending me an email, I thought about these patients, but I never thought about the actual number and the importance it could have,” said Dr. James Phillips, l one of the article’s authors and chief of disaster medicine and operational medicine at George Washington University. Hospital.

“For patients with devastating neurological damage who are said to never recover and who need ventilation for the rest of their lives, I think this is an ethical conversation to have with these families to determine if they ‘This is a more appropriate use of resources,’ said Phillips. .

One fan can save several lives. The average time a sick person with COVID-19 needed a ventilator was 11 days, according to one NEJM article on critically ill patients in the Seattle area. Using this number, eight people could potentially be saved over three months.

This is a particularly complex moral dilemma when considering the withdrawal of treatment from a person who has lived for several years on a ventilator, said Govind Persad, assistant professor at the University of Denver Sturm College of Law and one of the authors of the NEJM article.

Persad proposed a hypothetical scenario.

“A 78-year-old grandmother has been on respiratory assistance for 5 years in a subacute facility and should stay there for the foreseeable future. Covid-19 has reached a nearby senior apartment complex, and doctors are looking for more ventilators everywhere, ”wrote Persad.

“They think one more fan would give them a chance to save another 78-year-old grandmother in senior’s apartments who is getting worse with viral pneumonia and, once she’s stopped, to save some of her neighbors, who are not yet sick, but who should be sick in a few weeks. “

Who gets the fan?

Persad suggested that he should go to the grandmother’s home in the seniors’ apartments, as she would likely need less time on the fan, which would allow the fan to be used to save her neighbors later.

As he said, “We save it in order to save more lives, not because of quality of life judgments.”

The real decision is more problematic and heartbreaking.

Nancy Curcio’s daughter Maria, who was born with a debilitating form of cerebral palsy, was ventilated as an adult in San Diego for about three months in 2004. She was finally weaned from the machine but lived the rest of her life in a home nurse with a breathing and feeding tube, unable to walk or speak. She died in 2017 at 57 years old.

“I would be very upset if a doctor said I had to remove his ventilator for someone to live,” said Curcio. “But I can understand in the triage that this is what a doctor should do. Would i want? No, I would like to run away with the fan. “

Faryon writes for Kaiser Health News, a non-profit news service covering health issues. It is an independent program from the editorial staff of the Kaiser Family Foundation.