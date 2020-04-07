NFL kicker who sets record for longest field basket, dies of coronavirus

“Tom’s life is directly linked to the power of the human spirit and illustrates his determined determination not to allow setbacks to hinder the realization of his dreams and aspirations,” said Gayle Benson, owner of the New Orleans Saints. , where Dempsey began his career.

“He illustrated the same fight and courage in recent years as he valiantly fought against diseases but never faltered and kept his sense of humor,” she said in a statement.

After a diagnosis on March 25, Dempsey initially fought the virus “in a promising way,” but his condition worsened last week, his daughter Ashley told nola.com newspapers.

Because the residents of Lambeth House were in quarantine, his family could not visit him before his death, but Ashley Dempsey was able to speak to him via video chat, she told media.

“We didn’t want him to think we had abandoned him,” she told newspapers. “We wanted him to know that we still love him – always.”

Dempsey was born in Milwaukee and attended a high school and college in southern California.

He was born without toes on his right foot and without fingers on his right hand. To compensate, he wore a custom flat-toe punching shoe that ended where his toes started.

At a time when NFL kickers were moving more and more soccer field goals and extra points – kicking the ball with the laces of their shoes – Dempsey was a relic, preferring the right-handed style to the old one (which, for other kickers, meant kicking with the toes) which had dominated the first days of the soccer.

On November 8, 1970, the Dempsey Basement Saints lost 17-16 to the Detroit Lions, who made the home playoffs at Tulane Stadium. With only a few seconds to go, safety Joe Scarpati took the picture and Dempsey started a 63-yard rush, breaking the 56-meter record for Bert Rechichar, who had stood for 17 years.

“How about trying to hit a 63-meter basket to win it with two seconds left and you’re wearing a square shoe – oh, yes, and no toes either,” he told reporters , according to the book.

In 1974, the NFL discouraged long kicks like those of Dempsey by moving the goal posts 10 yards behind the goal area and giving opposing teams the ball at the kick foot after a failed basket.

A few years later, the league demanded that kicking shoes “must have a hitting surface consistent with that of a normal hitting shoe.”

Dempsey’s shoe is now located in Canton, Ohio, the site of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which hails the modified cleat as a souvenir from 50 NFL highlights , as well as Green Bay Packers coach Vince Lombardi’s last game and the shoes the Dallas Cowboys Tony Dorsett wore when he ran for the first touchdown in 99 yards.

Dempsey’s record has been tied several times – first by Jason Elam in 1998, Sebastian Janikowski in 2011 and David Akers in 2012 – but Dempsey defenders point out that two of the three kicks came in Denver, where the bullets fly further in thinner air.

In 2013, more than 43 years after Dempsey’s historic kick, Matt Prater, who played for – you guessed it, the Denver Broncos – broke the record with 64 yards. The record is still there.

When Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano kicked 63 yards in 2018 to tie Dempsey’s record for longest winning goal (giving the Panthers a 33-31 win over the New York Giants) , Gano honored Dempsey the next day.

In a tweet, Gano said that he had always wanted to win a record match like Dempsey had done, and that one of the “coolest gifts” he had ever received was a signed T-shirt. by Dempsey.

“It is an honor to be able to put yesterday’s kick on the tee he signed,” Gano tweeted, including a photo of the ball resting on the orange tee.

After two seasons with the Saints, including his rookie All-Pro year, Dempsey continued to play for the Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, Houston Oilers and Buffalo Bills before retiring in 1979.

He was diagnosed with dementia in 2012.

Dempsey is survived by Ashley and her siblings, Toby Dempsey and Meghan Dempsey Crosby, according to nola.com. He also had three grandchildren, the newspaper said.