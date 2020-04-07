NFL Draft 2020 will take place almost because of the coronavirus

The war rooms for the NFL 2020 draft will now officially be lounges, basements and home offices across the country.

General managers, meet fantastic football.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced Monday in a memo to the teams that the project will be “fully virtual”, with the GMs, coaches and club staff all in separate locations due to the coronavirus outbreak. League and club facilities will remain closed indefinitely, wrote Goodell.

The league closed all team facilities for at least two weeks on March 26. The pre-project visits have all taken place through video conversations and telephone calls and technology will continue to be vital during the project, with decision makers confined to their respective homes. .

“… [A]After consulting with medical advisers, we cannot identify a better alternative from a medical or public health perspective, given the varied needs of clubs, the need to properly select participants and the unique risk factors that employees clubs can be faced, “Goodell wrote.

The project, scheduled for April 23-25, was originally scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, but has since been revised due to the pandemic. It would be televised from a distant studio with teams announcing their choices from separate locations.

Many teams had already prepared a virtual project. The Giants and Jets, with the help of their IT departments, have set up virtual dashboards and organize their meetings on videoconferences.

The Saints had moved their headquarters project to a local brewery, but it appears that this will not be allowed under the new mandate of the NFL.