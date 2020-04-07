News anchor has “survivor’s guilt” after recovering from coronavirus

A Detroit news anchor has fully recovered from the coronavirus, but says he now faces another affliction: the survivor’s guilt.

Evrod Cassimy, morning presenter at WDIV, said that his journey back to health was emotional after contacting COVID-19 on March 17. Although he is delighted to be in good health, Cassimy said that many were not as fortunate, Detroit Free Press reports.

“It is hard to celebrate and to be so happy that you are fully recovered when people die,” Cassimy told the newspaper. “It’s like that feeling of guilt. Here in Detroit and in southeast Michigan, we are hit very hard.”

Cassimy, married with two children, said on Monday that he knew at least one person who died overnight from COVID-19.

“There is a good chance that you or someone you know will know someone who has died or is really ill,” said Cassimy. “I have a lot of survivor’s guilt.”

Emmy-nominated six-time Cassimy, now back to work after “literally the worst two weeks” of his life, said he was largely unable to move when he was diagnosed with the debilitating virus.

“The worst pain you can imagine in your whole body,” he recalls. “I almost felt like lead weighed down every part of my body. I couldn’t move. I couldn’t get out of bed. “

Cassimy’s wife and children showed mild symptoms, but they too have since recovered, WDIV Reports.

“We are so grateful that we are fully recovered and that we can spend this time together as a family,” Cassimy told the station.

One of these joys, he said, spends more time with his children.

“I rocked my son to sleep last night and I said to myself,” Man, I couldn’t do this for two weeks, “” Cassimy told Free Press. “And there are two of them. And there will come a day when I will no longer be able to rock him to sleep … I enjoy these moments.”