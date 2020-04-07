New York funeral homes overwhelmed by coronavirus

Funeral director Tom Cheeseman loads a body into his van in Brooklyn, New York, after making a home visit on Friday, April 3. The Associated Press spent a day on the road with Cheeseman, who is overwhelmed with demand due to the coronavirus outbreak. John Minchillo / AP

The United States marked a milestone on Monday, April 6, when the official death toll from the new coronavirus exceeded 10,000. The virus has spread across the country and since January of this year, the number of people infected with Covid-19 continued to increase.

The situation is more serious in New York, where at least 4,758 people have died, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering. Funeral homes were overwhelmed due to increased demand.

Associated Press photojournalist John Minchillo recently spent time covering the work of funeral directors Tom cheeseman and Pat marmo in Brooklyn, New York.