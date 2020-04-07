New York Coronavirus: 12 NYPD members have died of suspected coronavirus and almost 20% of its uniformed workforce is sick

NYPD auxiliary police officer Ramon Roman died on Sunday of complications from the coronavirus, according to a daily report from the NYPD coronavirus.

Almost 20% of its uniformed workforce is sick.

The city is a hotspot for the virus, with more than 68,000 cases and 2,700 deaths s . City hospitals are struggling to maintain the space, staff and equipment to treat the growing number of patients.

As of Monday, 6,974 NYPD uniformed members had left sick, accounting for 19.3 percent of the Department’s uniformed staff, the report said. This number has jumped from 12% March 28.

Currently, 1,935 uniformed members and 293 civilian members have tested positive for the coronavirus, said the NYPD. NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said previously that even if they weren’t close to implementing 12-hour shifts, they would if necessary. Some recovered officers returned to work on Friday, a law enforcement source told CNN, delaying the need for 12-hour shifts in the department. “Now we are recovering the first wave,” said the official. “Next week, we could get hundreds of them.” The NYPD said it was cracking down on social and religious gatherings. Over the weekend, police used sirens and broadcast social distancing messages over their public address system in Borough Park to break up a large funeral gathering in the Hasidic Jewish community that did not meet social distancing guidelines according to CNN WPIX Affiliate In 24 hours, officers visited 2,419 supermarkets, 6,959 bars and restaurants, 1,238 public places and 3,288 personal care facilities. No one has been arrested or issued notices of the visits, the NYPD said.

CNN’s Laura Ly and Mark Morales contributed to this report.

