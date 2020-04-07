New York City Councilor Tweets About Possible Contingency Plan To Use New York Park For Burials

The mayor and the city’s medical examiner’s office, however, argued that capacity was not an issue.

Governor Andrew Cuomo told reporters that he was unaware of the draft plan tweeted by Levine, chairman of the city council health committee.

“I heard nothing about it,” said the governor. “I’ve heard a lot of crazy rumors, but I haven’t heard anything about the city burying people in the parks.”

After stopping to ask his staff if they heard anything, Cuomo reiterated, “I spoke in New York yesterday. I didn’t hear it was a problem.”

Levine included the information in a thread of 13 tweets about the city’s crowded healthcare system. “Soon we will start” temporary burial “” Levine wrote in a tweet Monday morning. “It will probably be done using a NYC park for burials (yes, you read that right.) Trenches will be dug for 10 coffins in line.” The burials, he added, would be carried out “in a dignified, orderly – and temporary – manner, but it will be difficult for the NYers to take it”. In a later tweet acknowledging the attention his original tweet had received, Levine said he was only referring to an eventuality the city is ready for. “BUT if the death rate drops enough, it won’t be necessary,” he wrote. Levine’s comments are part of New York’s mass plan, spokesperson Winthrop Roosevelt told CNN. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner bought additional refrigerated trucks, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency supplied the city with 80 of its trucks, so most hospitals have one or two morgue trucks, the agency said. OCME spokesperson, Aja Worthy-Davis. “We have more capabilities,” she said. “There are no plans to expand to a city park.” Mayor Bill de Blasio declined to provide many details about the capacity of the morgue “because I don’t think it is a good thing to speak about it publicly,” he told reporters. “It’s going to be very difficult, but we have the capacity,” said de Blasio. The military and the United States Department of Health and Human Services have provided the city with substantial personnel and equipment, he said. “We may very well be dealing with temporary burials,” de Blasio said. “I’m not going to go into details. When we have something to say on this, we will.” A copy of the 688-page OCME emergency plan on biological incidents, provided to CNN, makes no mention of temporarily burying the deceased in city parks. The medical examiner’s office can request access to public or private cemeteries or buy space for temporary internments, the report said. If the city maximizes its refrigerated storage capacity, “the need for a temporary burial on Hart Island may arise”. Hart Island in the Bronx is the site of a public cemetery housing over a million bodies, many of which are unclaimed or unidentified. The city’s correctional department usually handles burials.



