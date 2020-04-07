NBA to cancel 2020 lottery project: Fran Fraschila

Stop the lottery.

This is what ESPN NBA project guru Fran Fraschilla says, who believes that the social distancing machinations involved in organizing one amid the coronavirus pandemic are not worth it.

The lottery is scheduled to take place on May 14 in Chicago. If the NBA does not officially eliminate the regular season by that date, the lottery seeds would remain undetermined.

Fraschilla maintains that teams should know by May 1 where it chooses, so they can continue their activities. Clubs are already at a disadvantage in not having conference tournaments and the NCAA tournament to locate and will likely not be drafted or interviewed in person.

Fraschilla said the current standings are a good barometer for ranking the NBA draft order. It is also a project in which there is no # 1 choice or a certifiable NBA star, said Fraschilla.

Golden State would benefit the most as it has the worst NBA record, giving the Warriors the # 1 pick. The Knicks have the sixth record and would be locked there.

“I think the lottery order is at the bottom of the priority list,” the former St. John’s coach told the Post. “I would not be with (no lottery). If the season were to come to an abrupt end, I don’t think there is a need for a lottery because it seems to me that no one seemed to overflow the season anyway. ‘order as is and go to the next step when they can possibly have an NBA draft.’

According to a source, the NBA should try to organize a virtual lottery because of social distancing rules. But while most events are done remotely, the NBA lottery is a special case and could compromise its stellar integrity compared to previous years. Drawing a ping pong ball via the Zoom video application could raise questions.

Under normal circumstances, league director Kiki Vandeweghe, one hour before the lottery show, is stationed in a private room with 14 team executives – one witness for each lottery club.

Also present are a representative of the lottery machine manufacturer who measures the balls and an accountant from Ernst & Young. A handful of journalists are also invited to the secure room.

It’s a meticulous procedure after years of hearing the conspiracy theories at the start of the lottery that followed the Patrick Ewing lottery, which the Knicks won.

The 14 ping pong balls are drawn one at a time, then the congregation is locked together without a cell phone until the nationwide televised lottery show is over. The climax of the procedure is centered around the platform of 14 people made up of prominent members of each lottery team.

The CBA has nothing specific about the need for a lottery, but its cancellation should be negotiated with the union. For now, the NBA is convinced that it could carry out a remote lottery.

Whenever the lottery is held, the Knicks have a 9% chance of winning first choice, but also a 51% chance of falling to # 7 or 8. Cleveland currently has the second worst record and Minnesota the third.

A Zoom-oriented lottery could still make good TV ratings – still a factor – even if the show is just Commissioner Adam Silver, in his empty home office, reading the new order aloud after the bullets hit. ping pong bounces without the usual amount of live witnesses.

In a video chat on the NBA website with TNT’s Ernie Johnson on Monday evening, Silver said there would be no decision to cancel the season until May. The season was suspended on March 11.

“Sitting here today, I know less than I did at the time,” said the Commissioner. “What this means in terms of our ability to (return) at some point in late spring or summer is not yet known to me.”