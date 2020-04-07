NASA will provide details of plans to set up the moon

NASA’s plan to return to the moon in 2024 may be in jeopardy due to a coronavirus pandemic. Nevertheless, the space agency has drawn up plans for how it will build a base for the lunar surface.

United States Space Agency published a report what it intends to set up as part of the Earth’s celestial satellite its Artemis program. The 13-page report states that astronauts could spend between seven and 45 days on a lunar-moving habitat that could support up to four astronauts.

“After 20 years of living continuously in low Earth orbit, we are now ready for the next major challenge in space exploration – developing a continuous presence on and around the Moon,” said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine opinion.

“In the coming years, Artemis will serve as our bottom line as we continue to work toward an even broader search for the Moon, where we will demonstrate the key elements needed for the first human journey to Mars.”

In mid-March, Bridenstine announced that the Agency would move from the Michoud Assembly building and the Stennis Space Center to Phase 4. This directive was the result of the shutdown of the space launch system and the hardware system used by Orion following a coronavirus pandemic. to restore astronauts to the surface of the moon.

It is unclear whether the coronavirus pandemic will also lead to NASA’s other 2020 plans, including Start a perseverance rover, scheduled to travel to Mars in July 2020.

The base of the month will allow for extended journeys, including those required for a trip to Mars, NASA added to the report. “This approach will also allow NASA to test risk management approaches to the risks of long-term mission crew and element systems required for two-year Mars-class missions.”

“Once these parts of the Moon to Mars campaign are delivered and operational, annual human operations, the duration of which is constantly increasing, will increase lunar surface exploration and sustainability,” NASA wrote in the report.

The work that astronauts do on the surface of the moon could be testing advanced robotics, as well as “a wide range of new technologies”.

“The development of these technologies could enable the production of fuel, water and / or oxygen from local materials, which would allow sustainable surface measures by reducing the Earth’s supply needs,” the statement explained.

The report clarifies that the United States is a leading leader in space exploration, a base of the month, and further research is essential to America’s success in space.

“The United States remains the only nation that has successfully landed on humans on the surface of the Moon and spacecraft on Mars,” the report notes. “As other countries increasingly transform into space, U.S. leadership is now required to lead the next phase of humanity to open the future to endless discovery and growth.”

NASA first revealed plans to return to the moon in July 2019 through the Artemis program, which is the successor to the Apollo program. Artemis also makes history by landing on the moon of the first woman.

After Apollo 11 construconauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin had set foot on July 20, 1969, only 10 other men, all Americans, walked on the surface of the moon. The most recent was Apeneo 17 Commander Gene Cernan, who walked on the surface on December 14, 1972.