MVP of the NCAA title of UCLA in 1995? Ed O’Bannon, said it was Tyus Edney

From the archives: This week marks the 25th anniversary of the last victory of the NCAA championship of the UCLA men’s basketball team. The following is the story of former Times editor Gene Wojciechowski about the heroism of Tyus Edney at the 1995 NCAA Bruins Championship:

SEATTLE – “Test. . . test.”

Ed O’Bannon, the most recently named most valuable player in the Final Four, stood on the makeshift scene near the mid-court, microphone in hand, and again tried to calm a crowd trying to make sense of a Kingdome dashboard that read, UCLA 89, Arkansas 78.

“Yo!” Yelled O’Bannon. “I want you to hear that. This is the real MVP. Leave him to Tyus. He brought us here. It’s the man. It’s the real MVP. “

Indeed, the crowd applauded Tyus Edney, the senior playmaker whose line in the box score looked like something a 12th man could put up in an appearance in the trash:

Two minutes 37 seconds. Zero point. Zero rebound. Zero help. Zero vol. Gross sales.

This is the Bruins MVP?

Downright right.

A few hours earlier, Edney, his wrist sprained on his right wrist, had walked sadly towards Bruin bench after the pre-match warm-ups. Coach Jim Harrick was waiting for him, asking if Edney could play?

“It’s going to be a long night,” said Edney. “I don’t think I can play. I’m going to try.”

Harrick started it, but Edney was useless. He couldn’t dribble. He couldn’t handle the ball. He couldn’t shoot. It couldn’t be what UCLA needed most. It couldn’t be Tyus.

“Do you no longer want the hot pack?” Coach Tony Spino said Edney came back on the bench with 17:23 left in the first half.

“No, I can’t play,” said Edney.

Edney put on his warm-up jacket, sat next to assistant coach Steve Lavin and pressed his injured wrist to his right knee.

“It is not good,” he continued to repeat. “It’s not fair. It’s messed up.”

Lavin had heard enough.

“Hey, thanks for bringing us here,” said Lavin. “Without the Missouri gunshot, we are not here. Now we just have to find a way to do it. Without you, we are not here. You did what you had to do. All that remains is to find a way. “

In 31 of the 32 games of the season – including 29 wins – Edney had tied the Bruins on his thin shoulders and brought them to the brink of a Final Four championship. His heroism against Missouri, when he ran the length of the ground in the waning moments of the second round tournament match and hit the glass on the buzzer, will live forever in Bruin’s basketball tradition.

But it will be the same for Monday night’s performance, when he played 157 seconds without meaning. It turned out that his teammates offered him the evening.

Edney hated sight, but he didn’t care about the end result.

“I did not have the strength I needed,” he said. “I knew I would probably hurt my team if I tried to stay in the game. I knew I had to sit down and do whatever I could on the sidelines. “

He sprained his wrist on Saturday during a bad fall in the semi-final victory over Oklahoma State. He played the rest of this game, but the wrist was sore by the time he returned to the team’s hotel. Sunday was worse.

Spino tried ice packs, muscle stimulators, stretching and heat exercises.

“We have used everything we could use,” he said. “He just didn’t answer.”

Edney sat down, but he didn’t pout. When a Bruin returned to the bench, Edney was there to slap his palm, but still with his left hand. When the Bruins huddled in the hall before the second half started, Edney spoke.

“I just told everyone to try to keep playing hard and we could win this game,” he said. “Basically, the style of play was playing street ball, going up and down, and scoring lay-ups and dunks. I told everyone to get out, stay aggressive and everything will be fine . “

Tyus speaks, Bruins listens. A one-point lead at half-time at UCLA quickly increased to 10.

Edney hadn’t finished. During each timeout, he spoke to his teammates.

“He helped us stay together,” said O’Bannon afterwards.

When Edney’s replacement Cameron Dollar stole the ball from Razorback point guard Corey Beck, then dropped it for two more killer points, Tyus was seen sidelined, smiling, laughing for the first time in a long time Saturday evening, when he realized his wrist was injured.

Then came the gesture that Edney will never forget. With 42.9 seconds remaining, UCLA up, 87-75, the Bruin crowd sitting behind the bench began their sincere singing.

“Ty us!” Ty us! Ty us! ”

Edney turned to the fans, raised his right arm and nodded.

It was finished. UCLA had won. Edney climbed a stepladder, cut the net and picked up a piece for himself. Points or no points, he had earned it.

“I felt part of it along the way,” said Edney. “Even being on the sidelines, I still felt part of the game.”

This is also how the other Bruins felt.