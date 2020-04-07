Most cases of coronavirus in children are mild but severe cases have been reported, says the CDC

However, some serious cases of children are reported and three children have died, according to the analysis.

The report analyzed 149,760 laboratory-confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the United States from February 12 to April 2.

Of the 149,082 cases in which age was reported, only 2,572, or 1.7%, were children under the age of 18, the report said.

“While most Covid-19 in children are not serious, Covid-19 severe disease leading to hospitalization still occurs in this age group, “said the report.” Social distancing and daily preventive behaviors remain important for all age groups, as patients with less severe illness and those without symptoms are likely to play an important role in disease transmission. “ Symptoms such as cough and fever have not been reported as often in pediatric cases as in adults, the report said. Among children, 73% reported symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath, while 93% of adults aged 18 to 64 reported experiencing these symptoms the most severe. Children also seem to have a lower hospitalization rate for the virus, according to the report. Hospitalization status for children under 18 was available for 29% of cases and for 31% of cases in adults aged 18 to 64. For those whose hospitalization was reported, 20% of children were hospitalized while 33% of adults aged 18 to 64 were hospitalized, according to the report. Of the 345 pediatric cases reported with information on the underlying conditions, 80 reported having at least one underlying condition such as chronic lung disease and cardiovascular disease. Of the 295 pediatric cases that included information on hospital status and underlying medical conditions, 28 of the 37 children hospitalized – including the six children who were admitted to an intensive care unit – had a medical condition – adjacent, indicates the report.

Source —–> https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/07/health/children-coronavirus-cases-mild/index.html