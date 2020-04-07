Mom whose hours were cut in the midst of the homeless coronavirus crisis

A mother of four from Michigan, whose hours have just been cut amid the coronavirus crisis, is now homeless after a fire ravaged her family, says a new report.

The fire broke out Saturday at Kimberly Natin’s home in the Detroit suburb of Ferndale, WJBK reported.

“It’s terrible because we don’t know where we’re going at the moment,” Natin told the station. “We are homeless, we have a week thanks to the Red Cross that we are in a hotel, but after that, I don’t know what we are going to do. There is no home insurance. When it comes to catering, we are not sure what we are going to do. “

Natin and his fiance, Jason Phaup, were napping when they woke up screaming. She said she quickly realized that her 74-year-old mother-in-law’s bedroom was on fire.

The elderly woman was smoking, which ignited the flames, said Ferndale Fire Marshal.

“My first thought was to grab it and get it out,” Natin explained to the store. “She was standing right next to the flames as if she had no idea what was going on. She has lung cancer that has spread to her brain, so she has memory problems – most of the time she doesn’t know what day it is. “

Three of Natin’s daughters were also at home – and luckily everyone went out safely, the report said.

“I was terrified,” said Natin at the point of sale. “It was a pretty scary situation.”

The fire made the house unlivable, but the fire marshal said it could have been worse if Phaup hadn’t closed the bedroom door when he left.

“I figured if I shut the door, then maybe it was something that would stop the fire from going down the hall,” said Phaup at the branch.

A GoFundMe page launched by a friend to support the family raised $ 2,700 of their $ 10,000 goal on Monday afternoon.