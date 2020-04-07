MLB Hall of Fame member Al Kaline dies at 85

“Baseball lost a titan today. Anyone who knew Al Kaline would describe his sweet soul and passion for baseball as an incredibly powerful combination, making him one of the most respected players in the history of major baseball.” said Tigers president Christopher Ilitch. “His positive contributions to the sport will be forever made by baseball fans around the world. The impact of his life is far-reaching, and he will be greatly missed by millions of people in Detroit, Michigan and the baseball community. “

He retired in 1974 and became special assistant to the general manager of the Tigers. Kaline was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1980, his first year of eligibility. The city of Detroit has removed its No. 6 jersey, which was the organization’s first issue, according to the Hall of Fame website.

“As one of the best right field players in baseball, each new generation of Hall of Fame members was in awe of Al, not only as a player he was, but also as a true gentleman he will be. He will be missed throughout the game – and forever honored at the Hall of Fame, “said Jane Forbes Clark, Chair of the Museum and National Baseball Hall of Fame.

MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred said in a statement that Kaline was among those “who have made the list of players that matter most to us”.

“A lifelong tiger, Al was a true gentleman and one of the most respected figures in the National Pastime,” said Manfred. “I appreciated his friendship, his humility and the example he has always given to others since his beginnings as an 18-year-old recruit.”

Michigan Responds to Kaline’s Death

Many baseball players, politicians and other athletes visited social media on Monday to pay tribute to Kaline.

“You were a living baseball legend, but more than that. You are one of the wisest and kindest men I have ever met, and you have always been interested in others. will not be forgotten, “Tigers pitcher Spencer Turnbull tweeted.

“A so kind and generous man who meant so much to so many people. I hope you knew how much I enjoyed our conversations about baseball, life or just taking pains. I am honored to have been able to call you my friend for all these years. RIP Mr. Tiger, Al Kaline, “tweeted Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said that Kaline was a legend on and off the ball.

“In his 22 seasons with the team, he brought joy to generations of Tigers fans across our state as he progressed through the 3000 club. Farewell, Mr. Tiger,” Whitmer tweeted. .

The legendary Detroit Lions, ball carrier Barry Sanders, tweeted, “It is always devastating to lose someone who matters so much to the city.”

“I told him that he and Willie Mays were my 2 favorite players of all time and he sent me a picture of him and Willie that I cherish! He was a great man and he wore it well!”