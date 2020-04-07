MLB Fights Around Home Run Derby Following Coronavirus

If the NBA can have H-O-R-S-E, could the MLB eliminate O-S-E and have HR?

Unlikely. But not without it being at least a thought.

MLB officials have worked hard to organize a Home Run Derby as a way to generate income during the coronavirus pandemic while providing baseball entertainment to help keep the sport vibrant in the minds of fans.

Logistical problems simply seem too great.

While an NBA star could have a field at home or access a hula hoop that would not imply that others were with him – or very little if, for example, a cameraman was required to film it – none major league player does have a baseball field in his house.

Stadiums should be opened and how many municipalities are ready to do so, at least now, while the virus is still rife in the country?

And the facilities are only part of the problem. In theory, you could eliminate a catcher and have a pitching machine deliver throws. But someone should still load the machine and the field should be prepared in a certain way and a certain level of security may be necessary and the players should go to the stadium and some cameramen would be necessary.

Many players have avoided Home Run Derby as part of the All-Star Game festivities for a variety of reasons, including concerns about swinging everything and risking injury.

Would players who are not in a form of play avoid this kind of competition even more? Would you need trainers and doctors on site just in case?

Could you try to do it in areas where many players live like Florida, Arizona and Southern California and bring the players one by one to participate in the competition? Could you do this with recently retired players to avoid hurting the current stars?

The most available version would resemble the 60s “Home Run Derby” show which featured the big hitters of that era, including Hank Aaron, Willie Mays, Mickey Mantle and Al Kaline, who died on Monday.

For now, however, it’s a bit too much for MLB to take away. But officials are considering not only a variety of ways to play a shortened season, but also events that could also have benefits.