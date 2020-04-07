MLB discussed playing all games in one central location

The Major League Baseball said Tuesday that hosting games in a central area is just one of the many ideas discussed about how and when it becomes safe to start the season.

But, the league added, this option has not been settled and has not been submitted to government and health officials or the Major League Baseball Players Association for approval.

The declaration came a day later ESPN reported that a plan to start the season as early as May with all games taking place in the Phoenix area in the absence of spectators has been adopted by the league and the players’ union with the support of “senior officials public health authorities ”. The Associated Press reported that such a plan was discussed on Monday during a phone call between the MLB and the MLBPA.

“The MLB has actively considered numerous contingency plans that would allow the game to start once the public health situation has improved to the point that it is safe to do so,” the league said in its statement. “Although we discussed the idea of ​​staging games in one location as a potential option, we did not choose that option or develop a detailed plan. Although we continue to interact regularly with government officials and public health officials, we have neither sought nor received approval for any plans from federal, state, or local authorities or the Players Association. “

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the remainder of the spring training was canceled on March 12 and the opening day was extended from March 26 to mid-May at the earliest.

The Arizona plan would involve the sequestration of players, coaching staff and other essential staff at local hotels, with only travel to and from licensed stadiums. There are 11 ball fields, including the Diamondbacks’ home, Chase Field, within 50 miles of each other in the Phoenix area. Most are spring training facilities.

Agent Scott Boras told the Associated Press that he thought players would be overwhelmingly supportive of the plan.

“I think the players are ready to do what is necessary because I think they understand the importance of baseball for their own livelihood and for the good of our country and to provide a necessary product that gives all isolated people a pleasure, “said Boras.

But, he added, such a life would not be easy for the players and others involved.

“You will be largely separated from your families and you will have to function in a very contained way. It’s not a normal life, this idea, ”said Boras. “You are going to have a group of people identified. You are going to have a group of people constantly tested. And you are going to have very limited access from these people to the outside world so that you can ensure a very contaminated league, if you will, to produce a product that inspires our country. “

The plan is purely speculative at this stage, stressed MLB in his statement.

“The health and safety of our employees, players, fans and the general public is paramount, and we are not ready at the moment to approve a specific format for the organization of games in the light of the public health situation in rapid onset caused by coronavirus, “said the league.