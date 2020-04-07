Missouri school district suspended meal delivery after two employees died

A third staff member who also works at McCluer North High School has also tested positive for the virus, said Davis.

None of the employees have worked since Spring Break, which started more than 14 days ago, the district has decided to suspend food distribution for the week of April 6 to April 10.

The suspension of food services aims to ensure the safety of students, families and employees of the neighborhood, according to the press release.

The district is studying alternatives for food distribution to support the community. The state of Missouri is the subject of a residence order until April 24.

“These are incredibly difficult times, especially since we are more isolated from each other,” said Davis in the letter. “Even if we are physically separated, I know that together we will go through this crisis.”