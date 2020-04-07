Miss England returns to work as doctor amid coronavirus epidemic

The beauty queen who was crowned “Miss England” last year will soon return to work as a doctor as the coronavirus epidemic spreads across the UK, a report said on Monday.

Bhasha Mukherjee returned to England from a charity trip to India last week and will return to her hospital in the eastern city of Boston after isolating herself, CNN reported.

Mukherjee, who trained as a doctor before being crowned Miss England in 2019, contacted the administration of her former workplace, Pilgrim Hospital, and asked if she could return to work.

“I wanted to go home. I wanted to come and go straight to work, “Mukherjee, who landed in England last Wednesday, told CNN.

“It was amazing how the whole world was celebrating all of the key workers, and I wanted to be a part of it, and I knew I could help,” she added.

Mukherjee, who grew up in England after emigrating from India with her family at the age of 9, added that she had studied medicine during times like this.

“I felt that was what I got this degree for and what better time to be in this particular industry than now,” she told CNN.

“There is no better time for me to be Miss England and help England when needed,” she said.

The UK has almost 50,000 cases of coronavirus and around 5,000 people have died from the contagion.