Miss England, Bhasha Mukherjee, returns to the UK to work as an NHS doctor

Bhasha Mukherjee took a break from his career as a junior doctor after Miss World in December 2019. Mukherjee represented England in the competition after winning Miss England.

Invited to be an ambassador for several charities, Mukherjee planned to hang up her stethoscope and focus on humanitarian work until August of this year.

“I have been invited to Africa, Turkey, then India, Pakistan and several other Asian countries to be ambassadors for various charities,” she told CNN.

At the start of March, the 24-year-old woman had been in India for four weeks on behalf of the Coventry Mercia Lions Club, a community and development charity of which she was ambassador. They visited schools with stationery donations and also donated money to a shelter for abandoned girls.

But as the coronavirus situation worsened at home in the UK, Mukherjee received messages from former colleagues at his former hospital, the Pilgrim Hospital in Boston, in eastern England, telling him how bad the situation was. was difficult for them. Mukherjee contacted the hospital management team to let them know that they wanted to return to work. She told CNN that it didn’t seem right to wear her Miss England crown, even for humanitarian work, when people around the world were dying from coronavirus and her colleagues were working so hard. “When you do all this humanitarian work abroad, you are always supposed to put on the crown, get ready … look pretty.” But she added, “I wanted to go home. I wanted to come and go straight to work.” Mukherjee, who moved from Kolkata to Derby, England, at the age of 9, said: “I felt that was why I graduated and what better time to be in this particular sector than now. “ “It was amazing how the whole world celebrated all of the key workers, and I wanted to be a part of it, and I knew I could help,” she said. And so Mukherjee returned to the UK on Wednesday after working with the British High Commission in Calcutta to find a flight between India and Frankfurt, then London. “There is no better time for me to be Miss England and help England when needed,” she said. Mukherjee isolates herself for one to two weeks until she can return to work as a doctor at Pilgrim hospital. She specializes in respiratory medicine, but said that doctors are currently on rotation where they are needed. As of Monday, the UK had recorded more than 48,000 cases of the new coronavirus and nearly 5,000 deaths, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University. CNN contacted Pilgrim Hospital for comments.

