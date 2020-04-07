Milken conference now scheduled for October due to coronavirus

The Milken Institute’s global conference, already postponed due to the coronavirus, has been postponed again, this time for October, with a new focus on the health and business challenges of recovery from the crisis.

The big conference hosted by Los Angeles billionaire Michael Milken’s not-for-profit institute, which includes government officials, business leaders and others, was scheduled for May until it was delayed a month ago and postponed to July. The event, now in its 23rd year, will now be held from October 12 to 15 at its longtime home, the Beverly Hilton.

The conference, which attracts thousands of attendees, will feature officials and leaders from international governments who will explore ways to strengthen biomedical responses to disease and help businesses and governments adapt to disruptions in supply chains. , labor and capital, the institute said in a press release.

“The global crisis shows the need for individuals, organizations and nations to bridge the gaps and work together to find solutions – and be better prepared – to economic and health challenges like the ones we face today and in the years to come, “said Michael. Klowden, CEO of the Milken Institute, in the release.

The epidemic has caused the cancellation or postponement of conferences, large and small, including the South by southwest festival in Austin, Texas, and the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and its sister Stagecoach Festival in Indio. South by Southwest will not take place this year, but Coachella and Stagecoach have been postponed until October.