Matthew McConaughey Organizes Virtual Bingo for Seniors Center

They had a special caller to bingo during their virtual game – the award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey.

Through the use of video chat, McConaughey joined residents of the Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living, an independent, assisted living center outside of Austin.

“We have an I-24”, can we hear the actor say in the video.

McConaughey was not the only one having fun; his family joined them to entertain the residents.