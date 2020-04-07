Matthew McConaughey Organizes Virtual Bingo for Seniors Center

They had a special caller to bingo during their virtual game – the award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey.
Through the use of video chat, McConaughey joined residents of the Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living, an independent, assisted living center outside of Austin.
“We have an I-24”, can we hear the actor say in the video.
McConaughey was not the only one having fun; his family joined them to entertain the residents.
“Thanks to Matthew, his wife Camila and his mom Kay for hosting our residents for a few rounds of virtual bingo!” the installation was posted on Facebook on Sunday. “Our residents had a great time playing and they loved talking to Matthew about his family heritage and his favorite drink.”
Centers for the elderly are creative in keeping their residents active and engaged, as the coronavirus epidemic has resulted in the closure of many facilities.
In addition to virtual meetings, The Enclave has organized parties during which it encourages residents to dance from their terrace. In a video posted on Facebook, staff are seen singing and dancing with them from the courtyard, while observing, of course, social distancing.
