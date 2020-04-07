Maeve Kennedy McKean’s body found

Members of a diving and rescue team found the body in 25 feet of water, approximately 4 km from her mother’s home, at approximately 5:31 pm On Monday, Maryland natural resources police said in a statement.
Family self-quarantined at mother’s home on Chesapeake Bay when Maeve and Gideon were playing kickball and one of them kicked in the water, McKean husband said , David McKean.
“They got into a canoe, for the sole purpose of retrieving the balloon, and somehow were pushed by the wind or the tide into the open bay,” he wrote in a heartbreaking article on Facebook.
The canoe “appeared to be overtaken by strong winds,” police said last week. The pair were also fighting against rough seas, and conditions were such that “the pair was unable to row to shore.”
The overturned canoe was found around 7:00 p.m. that evening, the police announced.
A search for McKean and his son was canceled 26 hours after their disappearance, according to the Coast Guard.
McKean was the granddaughter of former U.S. Attorney General and U.S. Senator Robert F. Kennedy.
She was a public health and human rights lawyer and was executive director of the Georgetown University Global Health Initiative.
“(B) eing in his presence has somehow allowed you to be a better version of yourself,” wrote her husband. “She was the brightest light I have ever known.”
