Maeve Kennedy McKean’s body found

Members of a diving and rescue team found the body in 25 feet of water, approximately 4 km from her mother’s home, at approximately 5:31 pm On Monday, Maryland natural resources police said in a statement.

McKean, 41, and his 8-year-old son Gideon were last seen Thursday evening. Police will continue to search for the son on Tuesday, police said.

Family self-quarantined at mother’s home on Chesapeake Bay when Maeve and Gideon were playing kickball and one of them kicked in the water, McKean husband said , David McKean.

“They got into a canoe, for the sole purpose of retrieving the balloon, and somehow were pushed by the wind or the tide into the open bay,” he wrote in a heartbreaking article on Facebook.