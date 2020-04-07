Lyft and Uber pilots in quarantine fight for coronavirus payment

His doctor had him tested for the flu and the coronavirus and gave him a note asking him to self-quarantine until the results came back. In the meantime, she has applied for coronavirus funding from Uber and Lyft.

Another concert worker, Laura Richey, said that after she left the emergency room, she was instructed to quarantine until the coronavirus test results came back. “This is where my fight started,” she said. “I was fighting not only for my health, but also for it [financial] assistance.”

Gig workers have become critical lifelines in the economy during the pandemic, which also made them vulnerable due to their possible exposure to the virus. Many cannot afford to stay at home, but receive little support from the companies they work for. Because these companies largely treat concert workers as independent contractors, they do not receive benefits such as health insurance, paid leave, or sick leave.

As a result of the epidemic, many gig economy companies have broken away from their historic position on social advantages and committed to offer for the first time some form of paid sick leave to those diagnosed with coronavirus or who have been quarantined by a public health official. For Lyft, beyond this policy, there has been little clarity on its exact criteria for determining financial assistance.

While Richey received an email last Sunday stating that the company had deactivated it but did not have enough evidence to support her financial claim, Michelle received a rejection notice from Lyft customer service, reiterating the policy on her website as well as criteria she hadn’t seen. before. According to the notice, she should have driven an average of 20 hours per week in the past 28 days before applying.

After pushing back and escalating the issue, including mentioning that she was in contact with CNN Business regarding additional criteria that were not detailed on Lyft’s website, she was told that there was poor communication and she received $ 250. (She and Richey were eventually tested negative for the virus, but had to be quarantined until they received these results.)

Asked about it, Lyft spokeswoman Alexandra LaManna told CNN Business that “the qualification for the program and the amount of assistance are determined by the driver’s previous activity on the Lyft platform, and payments range from $ 250 to $ 1,000. ”

Lyft says it bases financial aid on driver past month activity on the platform. But, beyond that, the company had not previously disclosed how it determines who gets what.

LaManna said drivers who have driven at least an average of five hours a week in the previous four weeks qualify for $ 250, while drivers who have worked an average of 37.5 hours or more in the same period would qualify for $ 1,000. The current policy is in effect until April 10, when Lyft will re-evaluate the program.

“This is an unprecedented situation and we are doing everything we can to meet the challenge,” said LaManna. “Over the past few weeks, we’ve hijacked team members from other areas to handle these types of full-time requests – and are actively adding more resources – to help respond to those requests as quickly as possible.”

Even when companies have good intentions, any difficulty they have in defining, implementing or communicating their policy to drivers can seriously affect these workers. Everyday is important to concert workers who often rely on this income to pay their bills. While workers can seek help through the new Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, could also be a while before people get support.

Robert Poteete, an Uber driver from Tennessee, asked for payment for the coronavirus after his doctor, whom he virtually “visited”, asked him to self-quarantine because of his symptoms and provided him with a note. Uber first indicated that it would receive a response within two to five business days, then two to seven business days, then two to ten.

Uber, whose policy is in effect until April 6, when it will reassess it, says it bases financial assistance on an average daily driver’s earnings in the past six months. Based on examples produced by Company payments could range from $ 400 for drivers with an average daily income of $ 28.57 per day during this period to $ 1,700 for those with an income of $ 121.42 per day.

Some concert workers, such as Poteete and Richey, told CNN Business that they went to Twitter to describe their experiences in hopes of attracting the attention of companies or, alternatively, journalists.

In a private message, Uber sent Poteete what appears to be an automated message saying that it “prioritizes security and other pressing issues”. “Well, what is mine?” Poteete said he was thinking at the time. He even set up a GoFundMe pending response from the company.

On the 11th day of quarantine, Poteete received a $ 700 deposit from the company. Richey said she received $ 170 from Uber.

“The unprecedented nature of this crisis has presented challenges for everyone – including us,” said Uber spokeswoman Kayla Whaling. “We strive to provide the highest quality customer service and recognize that we can do better. We are continually collecting feedback from drivers and delivery people and taking steps to improve this process.”