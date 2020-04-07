Live coronavirus updates: 1.3 million cases worldwide

China has donated 170,000 coveralls to India, the Indian Press Information Bureau confirmed in a statement.

These are head-to-toe combinations that protect medical workers and frontline emergency workers from possible exposure to the coronavirus when handling infected patients.

The Indian government has said it has also ordered 8 million complete personal protective equipment (PPE) kits from a Singapore-based company, with deliveries expected from April 11, and is in negotiations with a Chinese company. to place an order for 6 million complete PPE kits. .

India is also in the running to produce PPE at the national level: 190,000 coveralls and 200,000 N95 masks produced in India will be distributed to hospitals across the country, according to the Press Information Bureau.

The majority of new PPE and masks are sent to States with a comparatively higher number of cases, notably in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Delhi, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Rajasthan.

It happens as the country prepares for things to get worse. Last week, a 56-year-old man became the first patient to die in a Mumbai slum considered one of the largest slums in Asia. If the virus hits India’s slums, the resulting epidemic could be dire, warn health officials and experts.

India now has 4,778 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 136 reported deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.