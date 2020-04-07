Live coronavirus updates: 1.3 million cases worldwide

An employee works inside the retirement home for the elderly Hanns-Lilje-Heim on March 31 in Wolfsburg, Germany, where cases of coronavirus have been detected among residents. Ronny Hartmann / AFP / Getty Images

German authorities today warned that the country should expect an increase in deaths from coronaviruses due to epidemics in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

There will probably be no drop in new cases in the coming days, warned the president of the Robert Koch Institute, a research agency of the federal government.

There was 3,834 new cases and 173 deaths yesterday said the institute.

This brings the national total to 103,375 cases and 1,810 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

These figures do not reflect the number of active cases, as many patients have since recovered and been discharged from the hospital; rather, it represents the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic.

Germany has enough beds in the intensive care unit: Lothar Wieler, director of the Robert Koch Institute, said the country currently has sufficient intensive care capacity.

“I am happy with each bed and each fan,” he said. However, he warned that capacity could run out in the future.