Lions, tigers and domestic cats: you won’t get feline coronavirus, experts say

This follows a report that a Belgian woman with Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, infected his pet cat in early March. But even if the cat had respiratory problems and high levels of virus in its vomiting and excrement, the researchers are not yet sure if the cat was sick with Covid-19 or another disease.

So what do these cases mean for felines and their human keepers? It seems that even if humans can transmit coronavirus to cats, experts agree that a cat’s coronavirus is extremely unlikely.

“The bottom line is that there is no evidence that a cat, large or small, can transmit the virus to humans,” said Dr. Sarah Caddy, veterinarian, clinical research fellow at the University. of Cambridge.

But until we know more about the coronavirus, experts also suggest that anyone diagnosed with Covid-19 avoid contact with their cats, to avoid the extremely rare chances that you could infect your pet.

“If a household member becomes ill with Covid-19, it should be isolated from all household members, including animals,” said Professor Jacqui Norris, of the Sydney School of Veterinary Science at the University of Sydney.

Not surprising

Nadia, a 4-year-old Malaysian tiger, was anesthetized and tested for Covid-19 “overly cautiously” and turned out to be positive, the Bronx Zoo announced on Sunday. His sister Azul; two Amur tigers; and three African lions have also lost their appetite and developed a dry cough, but “are bright, alert and interactive with their keepers,” said the zoo.

However, other tigers, lions, snow leopards, cheetahs, clouded leopards, Amur leopards, cougars or servals cared for by the infected zoo keeper show no signs of the disease.

Experts say it’s no surprise that exotic cats can develop Covid-19, also called SARS-CoV-2.

Dr. John Williams, head of the pediatric infectious disease division at the Children’s Hospital of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Pittsburgh, has been studying coronviruses for decades. He said the tigers also caught SARS-CoV, the related coronavirus that causes severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), during the epidemic from 2002 to 2004.

However, it is surprising that the Bronx tiger was infected with “what must have been a fairly low dose of virus – we can assume that the tiger did not have continuous close contact with the asymptomatic zoo keeper”, a said Caddy.

“It is possible that captive tigers are more susceptible to the virus than domestic moggies because there is a 5% difference between their genomes,” she said. (Moggie is an affectionate British slang word for cats without a pedigree.)

Unpublished study in China, published without peer review last week, also found that domestic cats can become infected with SARS-CoV-2 if large doses of the virus are administered through their nostrils in an experimental setting .

“These researchers injected the virus into the cat’s nose in high concentrations, which is pretty artificial,” said Williams.

Nor is it surprising that domestic cats can rarely catch Covid-19, experts say.

Domestic cats have been shown to be sensitive to SARS during this epidemic, said Gilles Guillemin, professor of neuroscience at Macquarie University, who also studied coronaviruses.

“But nothing indicated during the SARS pandemic that SARS-CoV has spread to domestic cats or has been transmitted from cats to humans,” said Guillemin.

Experts say there is no reason to worry that your cat (or your neighbor’s) may infect you or other cats with coronavirus.

“There is no evidence that naturally infected cats can spread the virus in sufficient quantities to infect other cats or people,” said Ken Smith, professor of pet pathology at the Royal Veterinary College in London.

“These occasional cases of human-to-animal transmission of Covid-19 do not detract from the fact that all of the current evidence shows that the pandemic is caused by human-to-human transmission,” said Smith.

What to do

While it is highly unlikely that you can give Covid-19 to your cat if you are sick with the virus, experts say we must follow common sense guidelines.

“Contact between infected people and other animals should be minimized,” said Smith. “More specifically, basic hygiene measures should always be implemented. This includes washing hands before and after being around or handling animals, their food or supplies, as well as avoiding kissing, lick or share food. “

And if you know you’re not sick, you can keep snuggling up close. “I always kiss my cat and my dogs,” said Williams.