Lauri Markkanen wants off Bulls if they don’t make big changes

The Bulls’ continued dysfunction could soon cost them one of their few bright spots.

Lauri Markkanen wants to leave Chicago if the Bulls don’t get out of the mud, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. The third-year Finnish striker was “an unhappy camper” before the NBA suspended his season due to the coronavirus epidemic, the report said, so much so that “if the leadership of the organization remains unchanged, he would rather be somewhere else. “

The Bulls have signaled that changes at the top are coming, as they have begun the search for a new executive “with full authority over basketball decisions”. ESPN reported Friday. Gar Forman has been the team’s general manager since 2009, with John Paxson being vice president of basketball operations. Since the much-maligned Jim Boylen took over as head coach last season after the layoff of Fred Hoiberg, the Bulls are 39-84.

Markkanen, 22, had stepped back this season before he was suspended. He averaged 14.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game while shooting 34.4 percent of the depth. The 7-foot player was an All-Rookie selection in 2017-2018 and averaged 18.7 points and nine rebounds per game last season.

The Bulls are 71-158 since the Markkanen draft in seventh in 2017.