Kudlow leaves door open for more financing for small businesses

While banks said they were unable to send money to small business borrowers in chaos, Kudlow said there were “$ 50 billion in loan commitments” and 178,000 loans in process.

“If the demand is so high, which I would consider a good thing because we just want people to go through this difficult time, why not ask for more money?” he said.

The Treasury Department Monday evening issued new guidelines in response to growing questions from banks how to issue loans.

The situation surrounding the rescue of small businesses underscores Washington’s confusion over how to protect Americans during the epidemic and consolidate an economy that was forced to crash and cut millions of jobs.

On another subject, Kudlow said he was unaware that White House trade adviser Peter Navarro had warned administration officials in January of the devastating toll the coronavirus could have on the country, when asked about a report. of the New York Times published Monday.

Kudlow said “there were still a lot of voices” but he was in the dark.

“I have never seen the memo,” he said.

Kudlow, a self-proclaimed optimist, said he hoped the economy could reopen “in the next four to eight weeks”.