Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler return to the United States after the Bahamas quarantine

Not all quarantines are as unique as Kristin Cavallari and her husband Jay Cutler.

The Nashville-based couple documented their experience in the Bahamas, where they spent the past few weeks with their three children and close friends, Justin Anderson and Austin Rhodes, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Three weeks of isolation, man”, hairdresser Anderson posted Wednesday on Instagram. “This island family understood our rhythm. Fitness is a priority, so we alternate the duty of children to get our sweat every morning. “

The group has faced reactions from social media to their sun-drenched Instagram posts.

He added: “This is where we find ourselves isolated, don’t compare your situation and don’t say something shy and critical – just be positive because I sincerely believe that being positive is what we all need at the moment.”

Anderson, who also appears in E’s “Very Cavallari”, had appeared in several training clips on the island with Cavallari, including Sunday payment. But on Monday, it looks like he and Rhodes returned to Tennessee, as his Instagram story shows.

Cavallari, 33, also confirmed Tuesday morning that she and her family had also returned home.

“We had a short window to get out of the Bahamas, so we jumped over it,” wrote designer Uncommon James in her story.

Cavallari and Cutler started posting their spring break in mid-March, with the former quarter of the Bears, 36, introduce the fans to his volleyball buddy, Molten.

The Prime Minister of the Bahamas announced on March 23 the “closure of all airports and seaports in the Bahamas to incoming international flights carrying visitors”, through the U.S. Embassy website. Information on private and commercial charters has also been listed, urging American citizens of the Bahamas to “leave as soon as possible”.

On Monday, “the Bahamas House of Assembly passed a resolution extending existing emergency powers orders to combat the spread of COVID-19 until April 30 – including airport restrictions,” also noted the site.

Monday, the Bahamas has 33 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 339 people in quarantine.