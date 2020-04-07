Knicks could steal Kira Lewis in the first round

ESPN Draft Guru Fran Fraschilla has a message for the Knicks: take the best player available with your choice of lottery and keep the first round late for a leader.

The former St. John’s coach believes there are flaws in each of the top 10 lottery picks in this year’s draft, including the point guard mine led by LaMelo Ball and Cole Anthony.

In the absence of a strong general on the ground, Fraschilla prefers that the Knicks start with a leader in 27th row and boast the second year in Alabama, Kira Lewis Jr., as their smart choice.

“Here’s what I would say to the Knicks,” said Fraschilla, who has also coached Manhattan and New Mexico.

“I think it was a bad year to aim for a position. If I follow the Knicks and choose the sixth, I take absolutely the best player available, whatever the position. If you manage to take a point guard that you are not sure of, you’d better zero the one who is the best player remaining on the board. “

A point guard is the Knicks’ first need. Fraschilla thinks the speed demon Lewis, 19, is attractive at the end of the first lap. The Knicks won the Clippers # 1 pick in the Marcus Morris deal on February 6. If the regular season never restarts due to the global pandemic, Los Angeles would select the 27th.

“He’s still one of the youngest kids in the draft,” said Fraschilla of Lewis. “He is undoubtedly the fastest player in this repechage. What is crazy is that he played two full seasons in the SEC and is only 20 years old this April.

“If you want a sleeper, if they take (attack Obi) Toppin or James Wiseman in the lottery and try to get a point guard, the first guy I look at is Lewis. He is Ja Morant Lite and he started his career in the SEC at 17 years old. “

Better known as a penetrator, Lewis averaged 18.5 points, 5.2 assists and 4.8 rebounds in his second season. He shot 45.9 percent and 36.6 out of 3. Without the expected pre-draft workouts, Lewis is unlikely to be able to climb the draft charts.

False draws are blocked on Ball, Anthony, Tyrese Haliburton of Iowa State and Killian Hayes of the German League at the top of the leaderboard standings. The project is scheduled for June 25, but that could change. The lottery is scheduled for May 14, another event taking place in the air.

“There is not a large consensus on who is the # 1 choice or who is the best leader, even if LaMelo has the most buzz,” said Fraschilla.

Super athletic Anthony Edwards is considered the best choice, but the Georgian shooting keeper has a lot of question marks, including a wayward perimeter jump shot. Edwards has drawn 22 percent from the 3-point range in his last 10 games for the lowest Bulldogs.

“It is booming or bankrupt,” said Fraschilla. “He is either Bradley Beal or Dion Waiters. If anyone understands him in the league, he’s lying. The NBA GMs, scouts feel like me.”

“This is a draft of high-risk, high-reward guys in the top ten picks,” said Fraschilla. “There is no consensus that anyone can safely say that he will be an NBA star.”

In addition to the baggage that Ball brings with Lavar, his father with his mouth wide, LaMelo did not impress Fraschilla during a short passage in Australia, but thinks that he could be the first playmaker.

“In terms of talent and incredible passing ability, it has to be LaMelo,” said Fraschilla. “But there are major red flags on his ability on the field. His shot is broken. I always laugh when someone says, well, he’ll get better as a shooter. There are clichés that do not improve. [Rajon] Rondo, [Elfrid] Payton. His level of effort on the defensive, I hope he will arrive in the league, he imagines that he will have to defend and play the ends. I don’t think he still has an idea of ​​how to play hard to this end. “

As for the playmaker’s other hopes, Fraschilla likes Anthony’s “creation of plans” but is ineffective and does not make his teammates better.

Haliburton does not have enough “dynamic explosion” to get to the basket, which makes it a better guard at 2, according to Fraschilla. And Hayes, 19, is a project that may not have an impact until the age of 22.

“In this project, you’re going to have to roll the dice with these top 10 picks and take on a guy with flaws,” said Fraschilla.