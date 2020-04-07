“Keep Back 6 Feet” shirt seen among residents looking for ways to exercise in the era of social distancing – CBS Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It was a beautiful day on Sunday and the Philadelphians drove en masse to the public and bike paths. For some, however, it might be too close for comfort in the middle of the coronavirus epidemic.

People have hiked trails throughout the Delaware Valley, including Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in West Fairmount, where many cyclists and runners have been found.

Along the Penny Pack Trail near Fox Chase, there weren’t as many people, but there was a man walking for exercise. Careful examination of his shirt shows that it reads, “Keep Back 6 Ft.”

“KEEP 6 FEET” Have you seen people wear shirts like these? This walker takes no risk.

We live @CBSPhilly at 6:30 p.m. https://t.co/eIepSS7wUI pic.twitter.com/wu0TskKhbh – Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) April 5, 2020

It turns out that the man’s friend from South Jersey has thought of the idea and is selling the shirts for $ 20.

Part of the sales go to the Gloucester County Police Department.

“I had a lot of people stopping me there today while I was taking a walk. They liked the shirt, they liked the idea, they liked the appearance of everything. They thought it was a good idea for the shirt, “said Tony Cuffari, of Huntington Valley.

LATEST STORIES OF CORONAVIRUS

Meanwhile, with the gymnasiums closed and the weather so good, the bicycle repair shops experienced a commercial boom.

“Right now we’re mostly seeing an increase in bike repairs. There’s a lot more. Right now we’re actually offering free after-2 p.m. weekday delivery for people who don’t want to leave their house. We disinfect the bikes before and after maintenance, and it’s so much safer, “said Henry Sam, owner of Kayuh Bicycles & Cafe.

Philadelphia officials are still urging people to leave their homes only when necessary. Exercise is allowed.