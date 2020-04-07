John Krasinski and Lin-Manuel Miranda surprise young Hamilton fan

John Krasinski and Lin-Manuel Miranda do not throw a photo of a young fan of “Hamilton” to see his favorite musical played live in the middle of the coronavirus crisis.

After the pandemic ruined 9-year-old Aubrey’s plans to see Broadway on stage, the former “Office” staged a surprise Zoom video on Sunday on his new YouTube show, “Some Good News”, who left her speechless.

“We were supposed to see Hamilton in Jacksonville tonight – DD’s 9th birthday present (seeing Hamilton has been her dream since she saw her first Broadway show last year), but we’re at home watching Mary Poppins Returns instead, “tweeted Aubrey’s mother last month. , drawing Krasinski’s attention. “At least we are safe and healthy.”

Not only did Krasinski present Aubrey to his wife, “Mary Poppins Returns” star Emily Blunt, and offered to fly Aubrey to see “Hamilton” in New York “when it is all over” – he also invited the brain from “Hamilton” himself on their Zoom call to say hello.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Miranda of Krasinski’s New York vacation gift after winking (winking, winking). “I think we can get past it now.”

Spot the rest of the cast of “Hamilton” – including Anthony Ramos, Leslie Odom Jr. and more – who “bombed the zoom” with Miranda to sing the title song for the musical as Aubrey covered his mouth shock repeatedly.

“This is my favorite song from” Hamilton “!” she cried.

“If you can’t go to” Hamilton, “we bring you” Hamilton, “” said Krasinski.

This is the second installment of the uplifting YouTube project of “Jack Ryan” star, who last week welcomed his first guest, Steve Carell, his former colleague from “The Office”. Krasinski and Carell’s conversation now has more than 12 million views, while the surprise of “Hamilton” on Sunday tended towards first place Monday morning with 2.4 million views and more.