Jim Harrick’s adjustments on the field served UCLA well in the 1995 NCAA title win

From the archives: This week marks the 25th anniversary of the last victory of the NCAA championship of the UCLA men’s basketball team. The following is the story of former Times columnist Mike Downey who stood out and improvisation coach Jim Harrick made in the Bruins’ win over Arkansas in the league game national on April 3, 1995:

SEATTLE – Unable to use star goaltender Tyus Edney for most of the match, the UCLA Bruins nonetheless won the school’s 11th national championship – and the first without John Wooden as coach – in the university tournament NCAA men’s basketball Monday night, beating Arkansas, 89 -78.

“We hated doing it to your pigs, but we just had to do it,” victorious trainer Jim Harrick told President Clinton, who called from Little Rock, Arkansas, after watching the game on television. Clinton qualified as No. 1 for last season’s national champions Arkansas Razorbacks.

UCLA ended the season with a 19-game winning streak and 31-2 record. It was the first Bruins championship since 1975.

The victory sparked a wild celebration around the UCLA campus in Westwood. Thousands of students and ecstatic supporters took to the streets, singing the school’s fight song, gushing for joy.

Pan American forward Ed O’Bannon led the way for the victorious Bruins with 30 points and 17 rebounds in his last game for UCLA. But after being voted best player in the tournament, O’Bannon hoisted Edney, his childhood friend, to the ground and announced: “Here is the real MVP, here!” to the crowd of 38,540 at the Seattle Kingdome.

After spraining his right wrist in Saturday’s semifinal match, Edney tried to play on Monday, but retired 2 minutes 37 seconds after the match started. Creator of spectacular baskets in previous tournaments, the team’s senior spark plug did not fire.

But freshman forward Toby Bailey, who played every minute but one, collected 26 points for the Bruins, including two on a spectacular reverse dunk. And under considerable pressure as Edney’s replacement for the point guard, second student Cameron Dollar had eight assists and four interceptions.

“UCLA played a great football game,” said Arkansas coach Nolan Richardson. “I think all of their children played exceptionally well. You must congratulate Coach Harrick and his ball club. They just turned off the lights. “

The championship culminated in seven seasons as UCLA coach for Harrick, who has had the longest tenure as one of Wooden’s successors. The Bruins have never failed to win at least 20 games in any season under Harrick.

“Now I understand how Coach Wooden has felt over the years,” said Harrick as he hugged his wife, Sally. “It’s as good as possible.”

Forced to improvise, Harrick only used six players after being limited by Edney’s injury. The coach rotated them, giving breaths to everyone except O’Bannon and – at one point against the Razorbacks’ defense against pressure – had no ground clearance.

The Bruins responded by making 53% of their shots in the second half, opening the game after maintaining a one-point lead, 40-39, at halftime.

“I was certainly very worried when we couldn’t get our most valuable player, Tyus Edney, to play,” said Harrick. “I knew before the match that he could neither dribble nor manipulate the ball.

“I would like to give a little bit of credit to divine emotion or intervention, but I would like to give a lot of credit to our players. Starting with the guy, I think, who is the best player in America, without exception, 30 and 17 in the championship game, a guy who would refuse all year to let us lose, always finding a way to win, and I mean Ed O’Bannon. “

O’Bannon scored in double digits in each of UCLA’s 33 games this season. He became the first outstanding player named NCAA tournament senior since Glen Rice of Michigan in 1989.

Monday’s game was followed by Wooden, the 84-year-old coach legend who won 10 national championships in 12 seasons. Wooden had refused to attend previous tournament games, saying he didn’t want to distract the attention of current UCLA coaches and players.

“I am very proud,” Wooden told the Associated Press. “To be honest, I didn’t think they could win without Edney. He is running this team. But Bailey and Dollar played wonderfully. Dollar didn’t score much, but his defense was superb.”

Champions will be honored at a public ceremony Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the arena on their campus, the Pauley Pavilion.

Times author Jack Cheevers contributed to this Westwood story.