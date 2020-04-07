Jets GM Joe Douglas restaurant tips $ 100

This tall, calm, funky man in a Jets cap goes to River Grille in Chatham, New Jersey on Sunday now, a golden retriever in the back, and uses his credit card to pay the $ 101 order.

And then add $ 100 for the tip.

The man’s name is Joe Douglas.

This is of course a sidewalk pickup, and bartender Ryan Holsten is waiting with the order from the general manager of the Jets.

Does he leave $ 100 each time?

“He has the last two times. … I don’t want to scare him back (laugh) or anything, ”Holsten told the Post.

Douglas is the general manager of a household with his wife Shannon and three children – the daughters Addison and Leighton and the son Thomas.

“He takes a few meals for the kids, I think a hamburger. … I don’t remember everything, ”said Holsten.

Holsten’s girlfriend Cara Gaunno, posted on Reddit a photo Check Sunday with tip, with the last four Douglas credit card numbers crossed out.

“It already has about 9,000 views,” said Holsten.

Holsten lives in Berkeley Heights, N.J. His girlfriend lives in Warren. When asked if he was a Jets fan, Holsten replied, “Yes, I really like the Jets.”

Does he have a message for Jets fans? “Do better this year,” he said with a laugh.

What would Holsten say to their general manager’s Jets fans?

“He’s a great guy, very caring, and he takes care of these local businesses,” he said.

The conversation between them is minimal, probably honoring social distance during this COVID-19 crisis.

“Not too much,” said Holsten, “but he was very supportive of me and my pocket too.”

But how did Holsten know that Douglas was GM of the Jets?

“He just looked like a big guy, and he had the Jets hat, and he said his name was Joe Douglas, and we looked for him,” said Holsten, “and he had a golden retriever at the back of his car, and just looked like a nice American guy. “

Imagine how happy Jamal Adams, who aspires to be one of the highest paid security guards in his next contract, could read this. A Hall of Fame basketball center was known as The Big Dipper. Joe Douglas should now be called The Big Tipper.