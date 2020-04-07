Japanese economy: Shinzo Abe has a $ 1 trillion coronavirus rescue plan

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced a 108 trillion yen (989 billion US dollars) rescue program on Monday – a staggering amount equivalent to about 20 percent of the annual output of the world’s third largest economy.

It includes tens of billions of dollars in cash for families and small business owners who have lost their income because of the virus. The package also includes tax breaks and zero rate loans.

Abe is expected to give more information at a press conference in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Japan is the last country to unleash a huge amount of public spending to help households and businesses cope with the sudden shock of the global economy as countries get into situation

Last month, the United States adopted $ 2 trillion stimulus bill , the largest emergency aid program in history. Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain and other major economies have also announced huge spending plans. The flow of stimuli occurs as the number of coronavirus cases continues to increase. So far, more than 1.27 million people worldwide have been infected, while 69,000 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University . Japan has registered more than 3,600 cases and 85 deaths. there is no doubt that the coronavirus disruption will be an economic blow in the coming months, “he said. Recent data on unemployment, industrial production and retail sales have suggested that the Japanese economy was showing signs of resilience as the virus crossed Asia in February, noted Tom Learmouth, Japanese economist at Capital Economics. But thethere is no doubt that the coronavirus disruption will be an economic blow in the coming months, “he said. a research note on Friday. Infections have accelerated in big cities like Tokyo and Osaka, he said, adding that concerns about a “second wave” of the virus have led residents to stay at home and close their stores. Abe also announced that he would declare a state of emergency on Tuesday, which would last about a month – a notable development, as the Prime Minister refused to do so last week. About 80% of businesses in the country are unable to let their employees work remotely, according to 2019 government data, and While the governor of Tokyo urged the city’s 13.5 million residents to telework as much as possible until April 12, many workers continued to move around their offices.About 80% of businesses in the country are unable to let their employees work remotely, according to 2019 government data, and Work culture in Japan makes it difficult to persuade people to stay at home. – CNN’s Will Ripley, Yoko Wakatsuki, Julia Horowitz and Emiko Jozuka contributed to this report.

