‘I have a private island’ Dana White says UFC events will continue

The next UFC 249 event, April 18, was originally scheduled to take place in New York, but was forced to relocate due to the spread of Covid-19 and the ban on public gatherings.

After much speculation about the event, White Told TMZ Sports on Monday that it is “a day or two” away from securing a private island that will host the upcoming event, and the following fighting nights.

“We are in the process of setting up the infrastructure, so I will start to participate in international fighting,” he said.

“I will not be able to send international fighters, all of them, to the United States, so I have a private island. I’m going to start flying them all on the private island and doing international fights from there. April 18, the UFC is operational again. “



