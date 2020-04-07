“Huge unprecedented and devastating blow”: warnings are growing on the damage caused by coronaviruses

Growing number of job losses have been at the center of concern as Congress plans to inject more money into the economy and the Fed is considering other ways to ensure that households and businesses can stay afloat until the pandemic is brought under control – a calendar that belongs to everyone. guess.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged more than 1,600 points, or 7.7%, on data suggesting that the spread of the coronavirus may have started to slow, but this was based on very limited information, and no one still unsure when the number of confirmed USs – above 330,000 – will peak.

“Our goal at this point should be to test and control the pandemic enough so that we can start restoring business,” said Yellen. “But certainly, unemployment could go much higher.”

Shortly before speaking, Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, predicted a deep recession with financial shocks similar to the collapse of Wall Street in 2008. Dimon, who has just returned to work after emergency heart surgery, struck the Trump administration and other American leaders for not preparing for the epidemic. He said the pandemic “is just one example of the bad planning and mismanagement that has hurt our country.”

“At a minimum, we assume that this will include a bad recession combined with some sort of financial stress similar to the global financial crisis of 2008,” he wrote. “Our bank cannot be immune to the effects of this type of stress.”