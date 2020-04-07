How to Buy a Home During the Coronavirus Pandemic

It’s a Sunday, a day when home buyers normally open their doors. Luke Smith arrives solo on a Redondo Beach list, tilts his laptop toward the front door so his camera can capture the scene, and enters the two-bedroom condo.

“This property is listed for $ 819,900,” Rex’s real estate agent told his client, a video director who is over 30 miles away, watching on his own computer in a Beverly Hills apartment. “One of the first things you will notice when entering is this breeze. I have this French window open. “

The new coronavirus has shut down large swathes of the US economy, resulting in millions of layoffs and the closure of bars, shopping malls and events. And it slammed the real estate industry. The demand for loans to buy a house has plunged and the agreements fall into disrepair.

But commercial activity hasn’t stopped completely, at least not yet. Those who are determined can still buy a house. They just have to navigate the strangest market of all time.

From the state, California governments have issued residence orders, but have deemed aspects of the real estate industry essential. This has allowed home sales to continue in an increasingly complicated way.

Traditional open houses are prohibited in California. Some buyers virtually visit homes or participate in one-on-one sessions with agents six feet apart.

Evaluators are doing more driving evaluations and buyers are watching video call inspections.

If you are ready to close, a masked and gloved notary can come to your door to obtain signatures which must be completed in person.

“Here’s what it looks like at those times,” software vendor Spencer Gattinella said in a text, while sharing a photo of him and his masked wife, signing papers for a five-bedroom house in San. Clemente on a pop-up table. in their current aisle.

Many people were looking for a home before coronavirus was a problem. Now, with their agents, they are making their way through rapidly changing rules.

“Everyone’s trying to figure out what to do,” said Tregg Rustad, a Los Angeles agent with Rodeo Realty. “How can we do it responsibly, how can we be safe, how can we spread nothing?”

Elizabeth Morrison had been looking for a house in the Los Angeles area for about a year when Governor Gavin Newsom issued her stay order.

The tenant in the San Fernando Valley long wanted to stop paying “someone else’s mortgage”. And even though the coronavirus epidemic has practically wiped out her industry – she is vice president of a large live event company – she hoped her employer would rebound after just a temporary bad patch. She was still interested in buying, even if she hoped that with the recovery of the market, she could find an agreement.

Morrison began to visit the houses virtually. She found a house she was ready to see in person, a fixer, in Los Angeles’s Crenshaw neighborhood. Putting on a mask and gloves and staying six feet from the real estate agent, she visited the house two weekends ago.

She entered just under the wire. A few days later, Los Angeles added “in-person presentations of rental and sale housing” to its list of prohibited activities – a move that is likely to further freeze the market.

“I would never buy a house for almost a million dollars on demand,” said Morrison, whose offer of $ 750,000 was finally accepted. “It’s too big an investment.”

California appears to be the only local entity that has gone this far, according to the California Assn. of Realtors – which means, given the labyrinth of local municipalities, some buyers only need to broaden their search if they want to see a place in person.

Walk just one block from the house Morrison buys and you will find yourself outside of the city limits in an unincorporated county area.

Lotus Lou, spokesperson for the California Assn. of Realtors, said that county rules, as well as the state home order, allow in-person visits as long as stricter local rules do not prohibit them and social distancing is practiced.

Real estate agents say there should be no more than one agent and two other people in a house at a time. And there should also be a warning. “Sellers and buyers should be made aware of the risks of showing and visiting properties: that they can be dangerous or dangerous and could expose them and others to the coronavirus,” the group said in a statement. recent advice to members.

Alex Comisar, spokesperson for Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti, did not answer questions about whether consumers can visit a city home for sale or rent by themselves without an agent.

The State Department of Public Health said it “supports the measures taken by real estate agents to impose physical distance during this period”.

The county health department confirmed on Monday that face-to-face visits, where people practice social distancing, are indeed allowed in areas covered by its ordinance. But separately, as the death toll rose, county officials urged people to avoid going outside this week and even to refrain from shopping if they had enough supplies.

Morrison said that she felt relatively safe during her tour, noting that she followed advice at the time. But if her agreement fails, she would not want to see another house in person, even in places where it is allowed.

“It’s more terrifying every day,” said Morrison, noting that the understanding of how the virus spreads and who is at risk seems to be constantly changing.

Redfin said requests for agent-led video visits had increased by almost 500% between the week ending March 14 and the week ending March 21. people to stay at home.

Although few people would likely buy a house without entering it, Smith, Rex’s real estate agent, said it was possible to submit an offer that would depend on seeing it.

The new environment also places a premium on vacant homes, said Suzanne Seini, chief operating officer of Active Realty, which has offices in Corona, Irvine and downtown San Diego.

“There are buyers who are not even interested in going to a seller right now” if they still live there, she said.

Some sellers are also not interested and are withdrawing their homes from the market. Part of it has to do with security, but it’s also because selling in a declining and crazy market isn’t the best strategy, unless you have to.

Firm data on home sales and prices will not be available until later this month, at the earliest. But the first measurements show that the market is turning.

Mortgage applications to buy a home fell 17% in the week ended March 27 in California. That followed a 23% drop a week earlier, according to Mortgage Bankers Assn.

Redfin said prices for newly listed homes in the United States have also started to drop.

Vendors who are willing to have someone in their house ask agents to take only people who really want to pull the trigger, said Sean Sadri, an agent for Active Realty.

Sadri said he already limits in-person visits to potential buyers – a decision he can make because, like most agents, he is an independent contractor.

“If it’s just someone looking for a house that’s on the fence … I’m not going to put myself there,” he said.

Others have less flexibility. A vendor of a large home builder in southern California said he was forced to show the homes to anyone who showed up unless he had symptoms of COVID-19 or knew he was has been exposed to someone with the disease, even if they have months or years to buy.

“Being around more people than me scares me,” said the employee, who requested anonymity for fear of reprisal from his employer. “What do we call essential home sales?”