How the Trump campaign adapts to the times of coronaviruses

In the midst of this unprecedented economic and public health crisis, the campaign can no longer ask voters if they are doing better today than they were four years ago. Instead, he moves to link the President’s success to his management of the pandemic.

The crisis has affected all facets of Trump’s campaign strategy, as assistants and advisers are now working to navigate the virtual organization and fundraising – while working from home, like many Americans, because his Virginia’s brilliant headquarters and its field offices across the country are now closed.

The epidemic has also played a role in the running of the campaign for the time being. Instead of focusing on growing his ground game in states that will be critical to Trump’s election victory in November, as officials had predicted at the time, they are now focusing primarily on the effort digital. The Trump campaign digital team currently employs more than 100 people.

Messaging

Behind this strategic shift in messaging is the understanding that Americans are closely monitoring the administration’s response and the key job of the campaign is now to ensure that voters perceive Trump’s response is effective.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said the campaign is now fundamentally about how Americans believe Trump has handled the crisis.

“Whatever their election promises or not, when you hit a major crisis – with me it was Hurricane Sandy, with the president, it’s this pandemic now – in my opinion, politically, nothing else n matter, “Christie, a key Trump ally, said on ABC on Sunday” This Week “. “And, in fact, I have never seen a time when the opponent is more irrelevant. And this is not an insult to Vice President Biden.”

“But in the end, the American people will decide: has the President of the United States weathered this crisis and done well in protecting their lives and property, or not?” Said Christie. “It’s almost as if now the selection because his position was going to be a referendum of President Trump rather than a binary choice between the Vice President (Biden) and the President.”

As the administration intensified Trump’s response to the epidemic, so did his campaign with the ballot. A poll that showed the country supports maintaining tougher social distancing measures played a key role in Trump’s decision to extend it by 30 days this week, three people said.

Trump has seen some of his highest approval figures in the month since the spread of the epidemic in the United States. Forty-seven percent approve and 48% disagree with the assessment of his management of the presidency, according to the CNN poll. The survey is an average of recent national telephone surveys of adults and registered voters. Trump’s management of the coronavirus epidemic is on average higher, at 52%, while disapproval is 45%.

“The campaign stays the same, that is, the president runs what we talk about and we echo what he talks about – that has always been the strategy and position of the campaign. He runs the country to going through a national crisis right now, “Trump campaign spokesperson Erin Perrine told CNN.

The campaign will speak about Trump’s work, and will continue to dismiss what it describes as “false stories” from Democratic rivals and the media, said Perrine.

For now, the campaign has sought to highlight Trump’s action through his social networks. And the main surrogates touted a historic stimulus deal passed by Congress as a sign of Trump’s leadership.

The campaign has also attacked rivals, including the left-wing super action PAC Priorities USA Action Fund, which is currently aeration an attack on the president’s response to the coronaviruses, repeating Trump’s own words as the virus progressed alongside growing cases.

The campaign recently sent a cease and desist letter to television stations broadcasting advertising in the key states of Florida, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania because it “contains the false claim that the president Trump called the coronavirus a “hoax,” when in fact he was referring to democratic criticism and the politicization of the federal response to the public health crisis. “

In response, Priorities USA continued to broadcast the ad and expanded it to Arizona. He also launched the digital ad in Spanish.

The campaign’s rapid reaction team also looked into Joe Biden, including last week, accusing the former vice president of using the crisis “as an opportunity to poke the Green New Deal in the throats of Americans, “according to a statement from Director of Communications Tim Murtaugh, after Biden’s comments on the next round of stimulus funding. And on Thursday, Murtaugh released a statement reacting to Biden’s statement criticizing the administration over record unemployment claims, claiming that Biden “was firing ineffectively”.

The briefing is the new rally

The most visible change in campaign strategy is the indefinite pause at rallies – an essential tool for capturing voter data – as the administration encourages practices of social distancing.

Trump was in his comfort zone last Thursday surrounded by thousands of supporters chanting in the enclave of the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina.

For now, the campaign will continue to follow guidelines from the White House and the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on crowd size. The campaign had previously scheduled rallies to closely reflect and counterprogram the Democratic primary: Des Moines the day before the Iowa caucuses, Manchester before the premiere of the New Hampshire primary, Las Vegas, Charleston and Charlotte before their respective competitions .

Instead of gatherings, the President brought his varied and often lengthy speeches to the briefing room. Since the vice president was appointed to lead the task force on February 26, Trump has led 21 press briefings. Like its “Keep America Great” campaign rallies, the average duration is 76 minutes, with the longest score being 110 minutes.

Engagement alternatives

In the absence of rallies, the campaign is working to mobilize supporters who could stay at home via digital channels.

Last week, Lara Trump, national press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and political director Chris Carr organized a “Women for Trump” direct on social media platforms.

The event reflected some of the challenges faced by Americans working from home and learning from teleconferencing. At one point, McEnany’s connection was interrupted, a red question mark on the screen where his flow had dropped as Trump and Carr continued to chat. And then the audio went out for a few minutes, the hosts seeming to ignore the technical difficulties.

On Tuesday evening, the “Latinos for Trump” coalition hosted its own online program. The countryside said in a press release that these shows have now reached more than a million viewers on all platforms and plans are to broadcast additional live streams daily this week.

The campaign has created a website , “Army For Trump”, encouraging supporters to become “digital activists”, with step-by-step videos of staff explaining topics such as following the Trump team on Instagram and “getting started on Facebook”.

An online tool called “Trump Talk” allows supporters to register for an online training session and to call voters from their own homes via computers.

The campaign continues to make calls for fundraising via email and text, now touting more than ever the need for Trump leadership in the midst of the crisis. It is not yet known how the heavyweight of the fundraising campaign will be affected by a severe economic slowdown.