How Stephanie Grisham mocked the work of the White House press secretary

And even a quick glance at Grisham’s average appearance on Fox shows why she loved being on the network so much. This back and forth between Grisham and the “Fox & Friends” anchors in September 2019 – underlined by WaPo media critic Erik Wemple – is particularly obvious. When asked why she hadn’t held a daily media briefing since becoming press secretary at the White House, Grisham replied:

“In the end, if the president decides it’s something we need to do, we can do it, but right now he’s doing very well,” said Grisham, who noted the president’s frequent availability for question and answer sessions. “And to be honest, the briefings became a lot of drama and I think a lot of journalists did it for, uh -“

At that point, Brian Kilmeade finished thinking of Grisham. “Become famous,” he said.

“Become famous, yes,” replied Grisham. “They are writing books now. They are all becoming famous thanks to this presidency and I think it is great what we are doing now.”

Riiiiiiight.

Now, to be clear, Grisham did not kill the daily media briefing. It was President Donald Trump and Grisham’s predecessor in office, Sarah Sanders. While Trump initially liked the daily exchanges between journalists and Sean Spicer, his first press officer, he was increasingly frustrated by what he believed to be the mistreatment he (and his press officer) had received from the media.

“The reason Sarah Sanders doesn’t go to the podium much anymore is because the press covers her so crudely and inaccurately, especially some members of the press”, Trump tweeted in January 2019 . “I told him not to disturb, the word still comes out!”

Sanders left the post a few months later, returning to his native Arkansas to explore a candidacy for the post of governor of Arkansas in 2022. Grisham was appointed to the post shortly after winning loyalty from the Trump family. during the 2016 campaign, as CNN’s Kate Bennett and Kaitlan Collins wrote about Grisham in a Profile of August 2019

“Grisham’s relationship with Trump is close, according to aides, as is the case with the first lady, who has given Grisham his approval to accept his new jobs with the president as long as she stays with her too. “

What Grisham never seemed to care is that the White House press secretary has long been considered to have two bosses: the president and the American public, who, not for nothing, pay the secretary’s salary Press. Balancing the interests of the administration and what the public deserved to know has always been a challenge for former press secretaries. But they tried to find that balance – most of the time.

This is not the case with Grisham. She took the job knowing that she had only one boss: Donald Trump. She accepted a role that fundamentally undermined the idea of ​​what a White House press secretary should and could do.

Grisham’s legacy will not kill the “daily” press briefing. It will be to make fun of all the work of press secretary of the White House.