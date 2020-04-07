How Coronavirus Worsens American Inequalities

A group of Democratic lawmakers – including Massachusetts representative Ayanna Pressley and Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren – on Friday sent a letter to Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar calling for race data during the tests.

“Any attempt to contain Covid-19 in the United States will have to deal with its potential spread in low-income communities of color, first and foremost to protect the lives of residents of those communities, but also to slow the spread. of the virus in the country as a whole, “they wrote.

“Decades of structural racism have prevented so many black and brown families from accessing quality health care, affordable housing and financial security, and the coronavirus crisis has exploded these disparities.” Warren said in a statement

These ominous comments follow recent figures.

It’s still early; society is still confused by all the uncertainties of the evolution of the crisis. But it is not too early to say that the pandemic is not the “big equalizer” but rather the precise opposite – the kind of cataclysmic event that strengthens hierarchies again.