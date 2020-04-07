How Coronavirus Worsens American Inequalities

Above all, for many of these Americans, unemployment means more than the loss of a job – it also means the loss of employer-provided health insurance. This situation leaves them in vulnerable positions if they need to seek a test or treatment for Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus.
“When white America catches a cold, Black America catches pneumonia”, Steven Brown, associate researcher at the Urban Institute, a Washington-based think tank, said to my CNN colleague Chauncey Alcorn.
A group of Democratic lawmakers – including Massachusetts representative Ayanna Pressley and Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren – on Friday sent a letter to Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar calling for race data during the tests.
“Any attempt to contain Covid-19 in the United States will have to deal with its potential spread in low-income communities of color, first and foremost to protect the lives of residents of those communities, but also to slow the spread. of the virus in the country as a whole, “they wrote.
It makes sense to point out racial differences in equality. After all, thanks to years of discriminatory politics, people of color tend to suffer from poverty, negative underlying health conditions, and poor housing environments at higher rates than their white counterparts. These interacting variables can make the impact of the virus particularly acute and fuel its transmission. (And that doesn’t mean anything about the phenomenon of wealthy fleeing cities for the comfort of shelters elsewhere.)
“Decades of structural racism have prevented so many black and brown families from accessing quality health care, affordable housing and financial security, and the coronavirus crisis has exploded these disparities.” Warren said in a statement.
These ominous comments follow recent figures.
While black Americans make up 32.9% of the population of Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, they represent 43.9% of its Covid-19 business. Black Americans represent almost half of the cases and 81% of the deaths in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, despite the fact that it is only 26% black. In Michigan, black Americans represent only 14% of the state’s population but account 35% of cases and 40% of deaths there. (These are the numbers for Friday.)
It’s still early; society is still confused by all the uncertainties of the evolution of the crisis. But it is not too early to say that the pandemic is not the “big equalizer” but rather the precise opposite – the kind of cataclysmic event that strengthens hierarchies again.
