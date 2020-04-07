Hollywood reporter Matthew Belloni’s editor leaves

Hollywood Reporter editorial director Matthew Belloni leaves office after nearly four years in a surprise departure following disagreements with the publication’s owners.

Belloni, a former lawyer, had worked for the entertainment industry publication for 14 years. He will remain an editorial consultant for a month.

“We respect and love Matt very much”, Modi Wiczyk and Asif Satchu, co-CEO of Valence Media, the parent company of the Hollywood Reporter, said to the publication. “It has been great working together, and we greatly admire his commitment to hard-hitting journalism. He has kept the team high, and we are proud of the work that he and the entire writing group have done in recent years. “

The publication indicates that no successor to Belloni has been named.

Belloni, 43, held various editorial positions at THR and became its main editor in 2016. He was part of the management that saw the Hollywood Reporter go from a professional daily to a weekly with a strong digital presence. In February, the Hollywood Reporter had 25 million unique visitors, the publication says, citing Comscore data.

It is not known what started the movement, but Belloni’s exit follows disagreements over the editorial direction of the publication.

“Today’s announcement is the result of a series of conversations I have had with Modi over the past few months about the leadership of THR,” Belloni said in a note to staff. “Some may want to read this, but I will just say that well-intentioned, diligent and ambitious people may not agree on the basic priorities and strategies.”

He called his exit “100% friendly”.

The departure comes at a time when many publications are under pressure, as they anticipate a loss of publicity due to the rapid spread of the new coronavirus. Already, other digital media publications like BuzzFeed have implemented pay cuts and entertainment companies have laid off workers and put Hollywood productions on hold.